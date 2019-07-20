DPR Korea Win Intercontinental Cup Football Title

﻿
DPR Korea rode on Pak Hyon II second-half strike to beat Tajikistan 1-0 in the final of the 2019 Intercontinental Cup football tournament on Friday.

Outlook Web Bureau 20 July 2019
DPR Korea edged Tajikistan 1-0 to win the 2019 edition of the Intercontinental Cup.
outlookindia.com
2019-07-20T09:31:53+0530

DPR Korea triumphed in the second edition of Intercontinental Cup football tournament beating Tajikistan by a solitary goal in the final on Friday.

The Koreans grabbed the lead in the 71st minute through Pak Hyon Il, who found the net just after coming on as a substitute at the EKA Arena by TransStadia.

Both finalists were the two lowest ranked teams of the four-nation tournament, the other participants being hosts India and Syria.

ALSO READ: Baby League - A Rare Good Venture By All India Football Federation

At half time, it was goalless with North Korea coming closest to scoring in the 20th minute through Jong Il Gwan.

Having pipped hosts India (world no. 101) and Syria (85) in the league stage to seal their places in the final, both Tajikistan (120) and North Korea (122) entered the game on a confident note.

On form, North Korea held a slight advantage as they beat Tajkistan 1-0 in the league stages. And they repeated it in final also to emerge victorious.

The champions got richer by USD 50000 while the runners-up received USD 25000.

(PTI)

Outlook Web Bureau Ahmedabad 2019 Intercontinental Cup Football North Korea national football team Tajikistan national football team Sports

Outlook VIDEOS

