Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju launched the All India Football Federation Golden Baby Leagues Handbook 2019-20 on the sidelines of the Intercontinental Cup in Ahmedabad. This comes as a breath of fresh air amidst the chaos and uncertainty currently being played out in Indian football.

With the country's footballing system still without a vision and roadmap, the plan to help stakeholders run the Baby League is a good thing. But how this league attracts and grooms kids remains to be seen. It is still a guidebook, at this stage. AIFF is targeting the 6-12 age-group.

The involvement of the sports ministry is a good sign. While the AIFF's commercial partners Football Sports Development Limited is only keen to promote its Indian Super League and usurp the traditional I-League from its rightful position, grants to develop soccer from the base is the need of the hour.

A former FIFA development officer and currently the president of Football Delhi, Shaji Prabhakaran observed that grassroots sports receive the least funding in India.

"Grassroots Sports in India receives the least funding and thus majority of the talented children hardly gets an opportunity to get nurtured to sparkle at the top. Govt have to think how it can incentivise corporate or individuals to attract funding for grassroots sports," Prabhakaran tweeted.

During the launch of the handbook, Rijiju said, "Baby League sounds very cute to me. The actual scouting has to start from a very young age. I have been explained how it's planned by the AIFF. I'm really interested to see the result of that. We'll look to put more emphasis on the Golden Baby League tournament."

Just the right words. Only strict accountability has to be monitored. The sports ministry recently announced an additional grant for development of soccer in the country. This will be over and above the 30 crores annual aid, it pays to the AIFF. Reliance, the federation's commercial partner, pays Rs 50 crore annually.