Advertisement
Tuesday, Sep 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IPL Is 'Anti-Islamic', Taliban Bans Live Broadcast Of T20 Tourney In Afghanistan

Top Afghanistan cricketers like Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb ur Rahman are taking part in IPL 2021.

IPL Is 'Anti-Islamic', Taliban Bans Live Broadcast Of T20 Tourney In Afghanistan
Taliban have warned Afghan media outlets not to broadcast IPL as the cricket league shows 'female audience and spectators in stadiums'. | Courtesy: BCCI

Trending

IPL Is 'Anti-Islamic', Taliban Bans Live Broadcast Of T20 Tourney In Afghanistan
outlookindia.com
2021-09-21T19:56:30+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 21 Sep 2021, Updated: 21 Sep 2021 7:56 pm

The Taliban-ruled Afghanistan has banned the broadcast of the hugely popular Indian Premier League (IPL) in the country over the presence of "female audience and spectators" in stadiums.

Points Table | Schedule & Results | News

Ever since the Taliban's takeover of the strife-torn country last month, the international sporting community has been concerned about the fundamentalist group's position on women participating in sports.

Former Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) media manager and journalist M Ibrahim Momand said the live broadcast of IPL matches was banned due to possible "anti-Islamic" content.

"Afghanistan national (TV) will not broadcast the @IPL as usual as it was reportedly banned to live the matches resumed tonight due to possible anti-islam contents, girls dancing & the attendance of barred (sic) hair women in the (stadium) by Islamic Emirates of the Taliban," Momand had tweeted on Sunday when the IPL action resumed.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

Another journalist Fawad Aman, who has also served as the spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence as per his Twitter handle, wrote, "Ridiculous: Taliban have banned the broadcasting of Indian Premier League (IPL) in Afghanistan."

"Taliban have warned that Afghan media outlets should not broadcast the Indian Cricket League due to girls dancing and the presence of female audience and spectators in stadiums."

Top Afghanistan cricketers like Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb ur Rahman are taking part in IPL 2021.

The second phase of the IPL resumed in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday with a match between Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians.

According to a media report, Afghanistan's new sports chief last week said that the Taliban will allow 400 sports -- but declined to say anything on women's participation.

"Please don't ask more questions about women," he was quoted as saying.

During the extremist group's regime from 1996 to 2001, women were banned from playing any sport.

After taking over the country last month, the group has stressed that women's rights would be respected within the framework of Islam.

The knockout stage is scheduled to begin on October 10 with the final slated to be held on October 15.

Tags

PTI Afghanistan Taliban Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 Islam Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Injured Lionel Messi Out Of PSG-Metz Game Midweek

Injured Lionel Messi Out Of PSG-Metz Game Midweek

Durand Cup 2021: Delhi FC, Bengaluru FC Enter Quarterfinals

IPL 2021: Why One Of CSK, RCB, MI May Not Make The Playoffs

IPL 2021, PBKS vs RR, Live Cricket Scores: Punjab Kings Opt To Bowl

Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting Feels Rishabh Pant’s Maturity Level Gone ‘Through The Roof’

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC Coach Bozidar Bandovic Says '8 Weeks Enough To Run For 90 Minutes'

AFC Cup 2021: Underdogs ATK Mohun Bagan Face FC Nasaf Threat In Inter-Zone Semis

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals’ Kagiso Rabada Vows To Finish ‘Unfinished Business’ In UAE

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Kolkata Knight Riders Tame Royal Challengers Bangalore In IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders Tame Royal Challengers Bangalore In IPL 2021

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

'Non Stop' Rains Bring Life To A Standstill In Kolkata

11th Beijing International Film Festival

11th Beijing International Film Festival

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

Congress Leader Charanjit Singh Channi Takes Oath As New Punjab CM

More from Sports

Live Streaming Of Punjab Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2021: When And Where To Watch

Live Streaming Of Punjab Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2021: When And Where To Watch

ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Mithali Raj Retains Number One Spot

ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Mithali Raj Retains Number One Spot

Defensive Frailties Return To Haunt Fearless Borussia Dortmund

Defensive Frailties Return To Haunt Fearless Borussia Dortmund

Jamal Musiala Injury Overshadows Bayern Munich Training

Jamal Musiala Injury Overshadows Bayern Munich Training

Read More from Outlook

Covishield Row: UK Travel Rules For Vaccinated Indians 'Discriminatory', Govt Warns Of Reciprocal Measures

Covishield Row: UK Travel Rules For Vaccinated Indians 'Discriminatory', Govt Warns Of Reciprocal Measures

Seema Guha / UK's decision to put Indians vaccinated with Covishield in the "unvaccinated" category and asking Indians vaccinated with both doses to isolate for 10-days has raised a row.

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari Appointed New IAF Chief

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari Appointed New IAF Chief

Outlook Web Desk / Air Marshal V R Chaudhari will take the reins as the chief of the Indian Air Force after the incumbent, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, retires on September 30.

IPL 2021: Punjab, Rajasthan In Battle Of Explosive Top-Orders

IPL 2021: Punjab, Rajasthan In Battle Of Explosive Top-Orders

PTI / The two IPL teams have been perennial under-achievers in the league.

Munna Bhais Still Flying High In High-Profile Entrance Examinations

Munna Bhais Still Flying High In High-Profile Entrance Examinations

S.K. Singh / Experts believe the swindlers have taken control of the entire system and they are doing so without any fear. They suspect one can get 99.5% only if one gets the question paper in advance.

Advertisement