﻿
MS Dhoni Leaves Ross Taylor's Back-Foot Hanging In The Air – VIDEO

Defending 324, India needed wickets at regular intervals to deny the Kiwis momentum. And Dhoni was there, making sure India get the wickets.

26 January 2019
Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again produced a magical stumping to help India tighten the screws on New Zealand in the second ODI match at Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

Defending 324, India needed wickets at regular intervals to deny the Kiwis momentum. And Dhoni was there, making sure India get the wickets.

After the fall of Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson and Colin Munro, veteran Kiwi batsman Ross Taylor was starting to build the innings. But a moment of magic from the former India skipper ended the knock.

Taylor missed Kedar Jadhav's first ball of the over (18th), and Dhoni did the rest. Taylor's back foot was in the air for a fraction of a second, but that was enough.

Watch the DISMISSAL here to believe it.

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan produced a 154-run stand for the first wicket, then a late flourish helped India to 324/5. Rohit top-scored with 87 off 96 balls, while Dhawan contributed 66 off 67 balls.

Kohli (43 off 45), MS Dhoni (48 not out off 33) and Kedar Yadav (22 off 10) contributed to the team's cause.

For the Kiwis, Boult (2/61) and Lockie Ferguson (2/81) were the successful bowlers.

