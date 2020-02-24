NZ Vs IND, 1st Test Highlights: India Suffer Humiliating 10-Wicket Defeat Inside Four Days

India were all out for 191 in their second innings of the first Test against New Zealand at Basin Reserve, Wellington on Monday, leaving the hosts with only nine runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. And the Kiwis made it a quick work, needing just 10 deliveries. And that's another four-day match. Catch highlights here:

100th Test win for New Zealand!

Resuming on overnight 144 for four in their second innings, India lost the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari for the addition of only four runs to put the Kiwis on top.

The fall of Ravichandran Ashwin, trapped by Tim Southee, left the visitors reeling at 162 for seven, still trailing by 21 runs on a Basin Reverse pitch where the Indian batsmen were severely tested by Trent Boult and company.

Returning from an injury he had sustained during last year's Boxing Day Test against Australia, Boult finished with figures of 4/39, while his pace partner Southee picked up 5 wickets for 61 runs.

Opting to field after winning the toss, New Zealand bowled out India for 165 in their first innings and then, riding skipper Kane Williamson's 89 and useful knocks by Colin de Grandhomme and debutant Kyle Jamieson, made 348 for a big lead of 183 runs.

Tour concluding second Test starts at Christchurch on Saturday (February 29).

Brief scores

India: 165 all out & 191 all out in 81 overs (Mayank Agarwal 58; Trent Boult 4/39, Tim Southee 5/61).

New Zealand: 348 all out in 100.2 overs and nine for no loss in 1.4 overs.

Man of the match: Tim Southee

New Zealand 2nd Innings & 348; India 191 & 165; Toss - New Zealand

5:39 AM IST: Jasprit Bumrah shares the new ball. A dot to Tom Blundell. Another one. Then another. And Bumrah strays. A single to backward square leg. And the Kiwis thrash India. A ten-wicket win. NZ - 9/0 (1.4) & 348; IND - 191 & 165.

5:35 AM IST: Ishant Sharma with the new ball. A dot, then Tom Latham hits the second ball for a four, through cover. Five to win for New Zealand. A dot, then they run three off the fourth. Two to win. Tom Blundell leaves the fifth. And a single. Scores are tied. NZ - 8/0 (1) & 348; IND - 191 & 165.

5:21 AM IST: A five-wicket haul for Tim Southee. Jasprit Bumrah caught by sub fielder Daryl Mitchell. IND - 191 all out (80.3) & 165; NZ - 348. New Zealand need NINE runs to end India's winning run. India managed just 47 in 17 overs.

5:18 AM IST: WICKET! Rishabh Pant (25 off 41) also gone. Fourth wicket for Tim Southee. Caught at fine leg by Trent Boult. Jasprit Bumrah is the new man. IND - 191/9 (80.3) & 165; NZ - 348.

5:14 AM IST: WICKET! Ishant Sharma is out. Trapped by Colin de Grandhomme. He made 12 off 21. Not reviewed and would have been another umpire's call, for Aleem Dar. Mohammed Shami is the new man. India lead by six runs. IND - 189/8 (79.2) & 165; NZ - 348.

5:08 AM IST: New Zealand will bat again. Ishant Sharma hits Kyle Jamieson for a four and India's lead is now one run. IND - 184/7 (78.2) & 165; NZ - 348.

5:03 AM IST: Time for drinks. Ishant Sharma (7 off 16) just survived a dropped catch, by Tim Southee at short cover, off Colin de Granhomme. Rishabh Pant is batting on 21 off 34. India now trail by 3 runs. New Zealand will surely bat again. IND - 180/7 (78) & 165; NZ - 348.

4:53 AM IST: Ishant Sharma (6 off 9) is enjoying his batting, and why not. He hits Trent Boult for a sublime four, through cover. Rishabh Pant is unbeaten on 17 off 29. India now trail by 8 runs, and unlikely to lose by an innings. IND - 176/7 (76) & 165; NZ - 348.

4:39 AM IST: Another WICKET for Tim Southee. Ravichandran Ashwin (4 off 11) doesn't even bother to review. LBW. Ishant Sharma is the new man. India still need 22 runs to make New Zealand bat. An innings defeat looms large. Last time India match a lost by an innings was in August 2018 at Lords. IND - 162/7 (72.3) & 165; NZ - 348.

4:34 AM IST: Rishabh Pant (9 off 16) is not going to take it lying down. Hit Tim Southee for two fours in the 71st over. Ravichandran Ashwin (4 off 9) also got his first runs from a boundary, off the second ball he faced. India still trail by 22 runs. IND - 161/6 (72) & 165; NZ - 348.

4:19 AM IST: Then, Tim Southee removes Hanuma Vihari (15 off 79). Bowled. India are in serious trouble. The top-ranked side may even suffer an innings defeat. Ravichandran Ashwin is the new man. IND - 148/6 (68.3) & 165; NZ - 348.

4:12 AM IST: HUGE WICKET! What a start for New Zealand. Trent Boult gets his fourth. Ajinkya Rahane is caught behind for 29 off 75. Rishabh Pant is the new man. IND - 148/5 (67.2) & 165; NZ - 348.

4:05 AM IST: Ajinkya Rahane (29 off 73) hits the fifth ball for a four, streaky one behind square for first runs of the day. With that, Rahane and Hanuma Vihari's stand is now worth 35. India still trail by 35 runs. IND - 148/4.

3:58 AM IST: Players are out for the penultimate day's action. Ajinkya Rahane to face the first ball, from Trent Boult. Hanuma Vihari is Rahane's batting partner.

At this rate, India may soon lose the mace. The top-ranked side in the ICC Test rankings have been dominated by New Zealand for the three successive days. And with two days still left in the match, the Kiwis are almost certain to win this match, unless something extraordinary happens.

What happened so far:

Day 1: India managed 122/5 in 55 overs with Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant unbeaten on 38 and 10. Rain forced an early end to the play, which witnessed Kiwi debutant Kyle Jamieson rocking the famed Indian top-order.

Day 2: India were bowled out for 165 -- their lowest first innings score in the two years -- losing the remaining five wickets for 48 runs, including a messy run-out. Then, Ishant rose to the occasion. Then, here was Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson showing his silky class. But ten wickets felled on an intriguing day.

Day 3: Jasprit Bumrah finally got a wicket, off the first ball of the day. That’s all. The Kiwi tail wagged with debutant Kyle Jamieson showing his striking prowess too. Trent Boult, who also played his part with the bat to help the Kiwis take a lead of 183 runs, claimed three wickets as India continues to struggle against Kiwi pacers. India were still 39 runs behind in the second innings with two days' play left. Meanwhile, spare some thoughts for Mayank Agarwal.

Playing XIs:

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult.

India: PlayingPrithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.