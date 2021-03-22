New Zealand Vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI, Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch NZ-BAN Cricket Match

New Zealand produced a clinical performance to beat Bangladesh by eight wickets in the first of three ODIs in Dunedin on Saturday. Kiwis, even in the absence of regular skipper Kane Williamson, will hope to take an unassailable 2-0 lead when they host Bangladesh in the second match in Christchurch on Tuesday.

Live Scorecard | Ball-by-ball Commentary | Cricket News

After winning the toss, Tom Latham opted to field first and what followed was a brilliant spell from Trent Boult. The left-pacer was ably supported by Jimmy Neesham, Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Shatner. Mahmudullah top-scored with 27, it pretty much summed up Bangladesh's plight. They were just out of their depth.

And the same script is likely to follow in the second match, unless something miraculous happens, for the visitors!

Head-to-head: This will be their 37th ODI meeting, with BlackCaps leading the head-to-head record 26-10. Seven of those ten wins for Bangladesh came on the trot, from 2010 to 2013. Kiwis have won the last five meetings, have lost only twice in the last 12 clashes. Bangladesh's last win came during 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in England.

Match and telecast details:

Match: 2nd ODI match between New Zealand and Bangladesh

Date: March 23 (Tuesday), 2021

Time: 6:30 AM IST/ 2:00 PM Local

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

TV Channels: Not available in India.

Live Streaming: FanCode (Subscription required)

Elsewhere...

Bangladesh: Gazi TV

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Playing XIs in the previous match:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Will Young, Tom Latham (c & wk), James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman.

Likely XIs:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Will Young, Tom Latham (c & wk), James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mushfiqur Rahman.

Squads:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Devon Conway, Will Young, Tom Latham (c & wk), James Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mohammad Saifuddin, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Naim, Shoriful Islam.

*Live scorecard and commentary will be available after the toss.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine