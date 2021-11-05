Advertisement
Friday, Nov 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

New Zealand In Inch Closer To ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Semis With Big Win Over Namibia

Courtesy some late-hitting by Glenn Phillips (39 not out off 21 balls) and James Neesham (35 not out off 23 balls), New Zealand posted 163 for four and then restricted the opposition to 111/7.

New Zealand In Inch Closer To ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Semis With Big Win Over Namibia
New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham plays a shot during their ICC T20 World Cup match against Namibia in Sharjah, UAE on November 5, 2021. | AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

Trending

New Zealand In Inch Closer To ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Semis With Big Win Over Namibia
outlookindia.com
2021-11-05T20:32:33+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 05 Nov 2021, Updated: 05 Nov 2021 8:32 pm

Glenn Philips and Jimmy Neesham's game-changing partnership on a tricky surface helped New Zealand beat Namibia by 52 runs in a Super 12 game in Sharjah, UAE on Friday and stay on course for a semifinal berth in the T20 World Cup.

Highlights | Scorecard | IND vs SCO Blog | News

Courtesy some late-hitting by Phillips (39 not out off 21 balls) and Neesham (35 not out off 23 balls), New Zealand posted 163 for four and then restricted the opposition to 111/7 to complete a convincing win.

Tim Southee (2/15), Trent Boult (2/20), Mitchell Santner (1/20), Ish Sodhi (1/22) and Jimmy Neesham (1/6) shared the wickets.

The win also meant that Kiwis jumped to the second spot in the standings and now have six points with a net run rate of +1.277.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

They play Afghanistan on Sunday in what could be a virtual quarterfinal.

Chasing 164, Namibia openers Stephen Baard (21) and Michael van Lingen (25) conjured 47-runs for the opening wicket.

But New Zealand sent back both the openers, first Neesham cleaned up Lingen in the eight over and then 29-year-old slow left-arm orthodox bowler Santner castled Baard with Namibia slipping to 51/2.

Leggie Sodhi removed rival skipper Gerhard Erasmus (3) cheaply to put tighten the screws on Namibia.

Zane Green (23) and David Wiese (16) only delayed the inevitable and experienced pacer Southee trapped the latter in front in the 15th over to dash the remaining opposition hopes.

Earlier, Phillips and Neesham took the Namibian attack to the cleaners and propelled New Zealand past 150 which looked unlikely at one stage.

New Zealand were struggling at 87/4, but brutal hitting by Phillips and Neesham ensured that the Kiwis were back in the game.

The duo added 76 runs for the unbroken fifth wicket in just 36 balls. While Phillips hammered one four and three sixes, Neesham struck one boundary and two maximums.

Courtesy Phillips and Neesham, Kiwis amassed 53 runs in the last three overs.

Asked to bat, New Zealand opener Martin Guptill (18) fell in the fifth over, after offering a simple catch to Ruben Trumpelmann off David Wiese (1/40).

Guptill launched into left-arm spinner Bernard Scholtz (1/15), hitting him for a maximum over long-on.

In the fourth over, Daryl Mitchell (19) got his first boundary, straight down the ground off Johannes Smit, as the Kiwis raced to 30/0 after four overs.

But Namibia pegged the Kiwis back by sending both the openers to the dressing room. First Wiese broke the 30-run opening stand by dismissing Guptill and then Scholtz dismissed Mitchell, who was caught in the deep by Michael van Lingen in the seventh over, as the Kiwis slipped to 43/2.

Skipper Kane Williamson (28) and Devon Conway (17) then tried to rally the innings with their 38-run stand.

Williamson opened his arms in the 11th over, hammering a maximum and a four on successive balls off leg-spinner Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton.

But Williamson was cleaned up by rival captain and leg-spinner Gerhard Erasmus (1/22) in the 13th over with New Zealand reaching 81/3. It soon became 87/4 as Conway was also run-out.

After a slow start, it was the Phillips and Neesham show as they upped the ante from the 18th over, when they launched into Wiese, collecting 21 runs off it.

Tags

PTI Kane Williamson Jimmy Neesham Sharjah UAE Cricket New Zealand national cricket team Namibia national cricket team T20 World Cup 2021 T20 Cricket Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

England Cricket Racism: Yorkshire Chairman Roger Hutton Resigns Over Azeem Rafiq Case

England Cricket Racism: Yorkshire Chairman Roger Hutton Resigns Over Azeem Rafiq Case

England Cricket Racism: ECB Bans Yorkshire From Hosting International Matches

IND vs SCO, T20 World Cup Live Scores: Ravindra Jadeja Picks Three As Scotland Slump To 63/6

Indian Cricket Team To Tour South Africa For Full Series - Full Schedule

T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Players Fined For Slow Over-Rate Against Sri Lanka

Live Streaming Of Australia Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup: Where To See AUS Vs WI Live - Full Details

Xavi Makes Emotional Return To Camp Nou As New Barcelona Head Coach

Live Streaming Of England Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup: Where To See ENG Vs SA Live - Full Details

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat Bangladesh

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

'I Am My Own Inspiration': Models In The Post-pandemic Fashion World

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Advertisement

More from Sports

ENG Vs SA, T20 World Cup 2021: Confident England Look To Dash South Africa’s Semifinal Hopes

ENG Vs SA, T20 World Cup 2021: Confident England Look To Dash South Africa’s Semifinal Hopes

AUS Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Can’t Afford Slip-Up Against West Indies In Bid For Semifinal Spot

AUS Vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Can’t Afford Slip-Up Against West Indies In Bid For Semifinal Spot

NZ Tour Of India: ‘India A Powerhouse In Their Own Den’ Says Kiwi Pacer Tim Southee

NZ Tour Of India: ‘India A Powerhouse In Their Own Den’ Says Kiwi Pacer Tim Southee

West Indies Tour Of Sri Lanka: Kieran Powell Dropped - Check Full Test Squad

West Indies Tour Of Sri Lanka: Kieran Powell Dropped - Check Full Test Squad

Read More from Outlook

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB's Sameer Wankhede Removed From Probe After Extortion Allegations

Aryan Khan Drugs Case: NCB's Sameer Wankhede Removed From Probe After Extortion Allegations

Outlook Web Desk / NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede who had been leading the investigation on the Aryan Khan drugs on cruise case said that he himself sought the transfer.

Sidhu Takes Back Resignation From Congress' Punjab President Post, Here's The Catch

Sidhu Takes Back Resignation From Congress' Punjab President Post, Here's The Catch

Outlook Web Desk / Navjot Singh Sidhu said that he will resume working as the President when the new AG will be appointed. He has also sought a panel on the appointment of the new DGP.

IND vs SCO, T20 World Cup, Live: Jadeja Picks 3; Scotland Are 63/6

IND vs SCO, T20 World Cup, Live: Jadeja Picks 3; Scotland Are 63/6

Koushik Paul / India are fourth in Group 2 and need to win by a huge margin vs Scotland to boost their net run rate. Follow T20 World Cup live scores and updates here.

Adapt Or Die: Is Indian Fashion Ready To Handle The Pandemic?

Adapt Or Die: Is Indian Fashion Ready To Handle The Pandemic?

Srishti Jha / While many industries have tried to gear up for changes in the post-pandemic world, the fashion world has remained in a state of paralysis.

Advertisement