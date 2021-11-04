Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 04, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

T20 World Cup: New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Is Quarter-final, Says Rashid Khan

Afghanistan, who have played four games in the Super 12 stage, are sitting at the second spot, with four points and a net-run rate of +1.481.

T20 World Cup: New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Is Quarter-final, Says Rashid Khan
Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi, left, and Rashid Khan, right, during their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match against India in Abu Dhabi, UAE on November 3, 2021. | AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi

Trending

T20 World Cup: New Zealand Vs Afghanistan Is Quarter-final, Says Rashid Khan
outlookindia.com
2021-11-04T14:26:37+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 04 Nov 2021, Updated: 04 Nov 2021 2:26 pm

Coming off a thrashing at the hands of India, Afghanistan's premier leg-spinner Rashid Khan has no doubt that their upcoming T20 World Cup game against New Zealand is a virtual quarterfinal for them. (More Cricket News)

Afghanistan, who have played four games in the Super 12 stage, are sitting at the second spot, with four points and a net-run rate of +1.481.

Pakistan have already qualified for the semi-finals from Group 2.

Asked if the 66-run loss to India will have an impact on the team's momentum going into the last game, Rashid responded in the negative.

"I don't think it's going to make a big difference to us as a team. We know India is one of the best teams, but still, the preparation remains the same, the mindset remains the same and we know the process.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

"That (New Zealand match) could be a quarterfinal for us, as well. If we win, we know we have a good run rate so we could be the team to be in the semi-finals. So just to go out there, enjoy your skills, enjoy your cricket.

"As long as you are enjoying, I think there is (are) more chances you could perform," Rashid, who was taken to task by the Indian batters, said at the post-match press conference on Wednesday night.

The Afghanistan-New Zealand game, which will take place on Sunday in Abu Dhabi, is also significant for the Indian team.

If Afghanistan defeat the Kiwis, then the Virat Kohli-led team has a chance to make the semifinals. They will of course also need to win their remaining two Super 12 games to be in the fray.

Rashid was also asked if Afghanistan were thinking about their net run-rate after they lost wickets early against India.

"Definitely, that's the kind of thing we had in mind after losing a few wickets. As a team we planned to go there and score as many runs as possible.

"... Just to focus more on the run rate, and that might play a main role in the last game when we're playing against New Zealand. That could be a big difference at the end.

"Yeah, the message was clear, just go play smart cricket and play 20 overs and get as many as possible, so that was the mindset of the players," the 23-year-old said.

Tags

PTI Rashid Khan (Cricket) UAE Cricket Afghanistan national cricket team Live streaming of India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2021 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

NZ Vs NAM, T20 World Cup: New Zealand Firm Favourites Against Namibia In Crucial Super 12 Match

NZ Vs NAM, T20 World Cup: New Zealand Firm Favourites Against Namibia In Crucial Super 12 Match

AUS Vs BAN, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Opt To Bowl Against Bangladesh

England Cricket Racism: Gary Ballance Admits Using Racial Slur Against Azeem Rafiq; Sponsors Quit Yorkshire

Mithali Raj: To Be In The Same Khel Ratna Club With Sachin Tendulkar Is Special

T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli Wishes Happy Diwali As Indian Cricket Team Seeks Divine Intervention

Unmukt Chand Becomes First Indian To Sign Big Bash League Contract, Joins Melbourne Renegades

Greed Has Taken Over BCCI: Lalit Modi Slams Indian Cricket Board For Allowing CVC To Own IPL Team

Lionel Messi Called Up For Argentina's 2022 World Cup Qualifiers Despite Injury

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Lights And The Dark Goddess

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Florists Selling Flowers At Delhi’s Famous Ghazipur Flower Market On Diwali Eve

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

Advertisement

More from Sports

Champions League Wrap: Liverpool, Ajax Cruise Into UCL Round Of 16; PSG Pay Penalty

Champions League Wrap: Liverpool, Ajax Cruise Into UCL Round Of 16; PSG Pay Penalty

Paris Masters: Stefanos Tsitsipas Retires From 2nd-round Match

Paris Masters: Stefanos Tsitsipas Retires From 2nd-round Match

Rahul Dravid A 'Stalwart Of Indian Cricket': Rohit Sharma Congratulates New Head Coach

Rahul Dravid A 'Stalwart Of Indian Cricket': Rohit Sharma Congratulates New Head Coach

Two Bad Games Don't Make India A Bad Team, Says Rohit Sharma After Big T20 World Cup Win Against Afghanistan

Two Bad Games Don't Make India A Bad Team, Says Rohit Sharma After Big T20 World Cup Win Against Afghanistan

Read More from Outlook

PM Modi Meets Soldiers In J&K, Says 'I want To Spend Diwali With Family So I Join You'

PM Modi Meets Soldiers In J&K, Says 'I want To Spend Diwali With Family So I Join You'

Outlook Web Desk / Since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it a point to visit troops on Diwali. This time, meet them at Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

Social Media Moghuls: Meet The Top Influencers Of India In 2021

Social Media Moghuls: Meet The Top Influencers Of India In 2021

Outlook Business Desk / Love, hate them, you sure cannot ignore them. Social media influencers are revolutionising content creation and shaping our viewing and buying habits.

Exclusive! Mithali Raj On What Getting Khel Ratna Means To Her And Women's Cricket

Exclusive! Mithali Raj On What Getting Khel Ratna Means To Her And Women's Cricket

Priya Nagi / Mithali Raj is the first woman cricketer to get the Khel Ratna Award. The Test and ODI team captain has dedicated the national award to her family.

Diwali 2021: What Are Electronic Crackers And Are They Truly Green?

Diwali 2021: What Are Electronic Crackers And Are They Truly Green?

Outlook Web Desk / Electronic firecrackers are devices that can be operated through remote controls once plugged into an electricity source.

Advertisement