NAM Vs NZ, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand Must Win As Race To Semis Hots Up

On paper, New Zealand are not expected to slip up against T20 World Cup rookies Namibia but given the gutsy display shown by the Eagles, the Kiwis will be on their guard for sure. Friday afternoon's Namibia vs New Zealand group B match in Sharjah is a potential banana skin for the Kiwis. Coming off a close win against Scotland, Kane Williamson's team is known for its composure and New Zealand will like to repeat the solid performance they dished out in their big win against India to keep their T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal push on track. Pakistan have already qualified from this group and New Zealand, currently third behind Afghanistan, have a good chance to leapfrog to No. 2 position if they can secure full points against Namibia. This is the first time New Zealand will meet Namibia in any format of international cricket. It will be interesting to see how the Namibians cope up with Ish Sodhi's spin and Trent Boult's pace. Follow live cricket scores of NAM vs NZ here.

Squads

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman, Adam Milne, Kyle Jamieson, Todd Astle.

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephan Baard, JJ Smit, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Frylinck, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, David Wiese, Pikky Ya France, Michau du Preez, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton.