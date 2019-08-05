﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  New Zealand Cricket Retires Daniel Vettori's ODI Jersey No.11

New Zealand Cricket Retires Daniel Vettori's ODI Jersey No.11

The Black Caps have decided to retire the shirt numbers of players who represent New Zealand in over 200 ODIs. Daniel Vettori played 291 ODIs for New Zealand, taking 297 wickets.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
New Zealand Cricket Retires Daniel Vettori's ODI Jersey No.11
Daniel Vettori was the captain of New Zealand from 2007 to 2011.
Twitter
New Zealand Cricket Retires Daniel Vettori's ODI Jersey No.11
outlookindia.com
2019-08-05T16:13:14+0530

New Zealand Cricket on Monday retired spin legend Daniel Vettori's jersey no. 11 as a mark of respect to the much-admired former captain's achievements. (CRICKET NEWS)

In fact, it's not just Vettori, NZC will retire the jerseys of all those cricketers who have represented the Black Caps in more than 200 ODIs.

"Players that represent New Zealand in 200 ODIs have their shirt number retired. Daniel Vettori who wore number 11 has played the most ODIs for the BLACKCAPS with 291," NZC tweeted on Monday.

Vettori has scalped 305 wickets while representing New Zealand in 291 ODIs. Wih the bat, he scored 2253 runs, including four fifties.

ALSO READ: Ottis Gibson Set To Leave As CSA Announces Football-Style Restructure

The 40-year-old former left-arm spinner has played 113 Tests for New Zealand, in which he picked up 362 wickets and amassed 4,531 runs with the bat, including six centuries and 23 half-centuries.

Vettori was the captain of New Zealand from 2007 to 2011.

Meanwhile, New Zealand on Monday also revealed the Test jersey numbers of their players ahead of the two-match series against Sri Lanka, starting August 14 at Galle.

New Zealand will begin their campaign in the ICC World Test Championship with the two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

(PTI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Daniel Vettori Wellington, New Zealand New Zealand national cricket team New Zealand Cricket (NZC) Cricket New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka 2019 ICC World Test Championship Sports
Next Story : Ottis Gibson Set To Leave As Cricket South Africa Announces Football-Style Restructure
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters