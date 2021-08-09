Neeraj Chopra Laughs Off Talks Of A Biopic After Historic Tokyo Olympics Gold

He always had the looks and the physique to become a silver screen superstar but Neeraj Chopra is in no mood to seek a career in films or even think of a biopic. At least not now.

Neeraj Chopra soared into the pages of India's history in the Olympics by winning gold in the javelin competition at Tokyo 2020. He won India's first athletics medal and became the second Indian after shooter Abhinav Bindra (Beijing 2008) to win an individual gold medal.

Any talk of a biopic or a film makes Neeraj Chopra chuckle. The 23-year-old six-footer is the poster boy of Indian athletics. Unlike a Hima Das, the junior world javelin champion went beyond one's imagination at Tokyo. But he remains grounded and down-to-earth.

"How about a biopic, Neeraj?"

The gentle giant, who threw the spear to a distance of 87.58 metres to win gold, says, "This has never come to my mind. It's just my first Olympics. My focus is just javelin and nothing else. Let me write a few more chapters of my life and only then the director can think of a movie."

"I have a few years to go as an athlete. I want to win gold again in Paris 2024 and that will take a lot of hard work. Movies and all that can wait till I retire," says Neeraj Chopra, whose brand value has soared after his gold-winning feat.

A biopic on legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh, 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' became a superhit. Also, a biopic has been planned on PT Usha.

Chopra's Instagram fan base has increased 15 times. It has crossed 2.6 million followers. He has about 387,000 Twitter followers. Chopra has one of the highest engagement rates (15%) with his social media followers.

"I am not a great fan of social media. It's a source of entertainment and I use it sometimes. Before the Tokyo Games, I was simply focusing on my preparation," says Chopra.

According to a research, he is second behind American gymnast Simone Biles among the most mentioned athletes over the course of the Games (globally).

Even as brands make a beeline to sign him up for endorsements, Chopra wants to savour the homecoming and the celebrations to follow.

"I am waiting to go home (in Panipat) and celebrate with 'choorma' that my mum cooks. Everything else can wait," said the Olympic champion.

