January 31, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  NBA Wrap: LA Lakers Bounce Back To Beat Celtics In Thriller, Damian Lillard Magic Lifts Trail Blazers

NBA Wrap: LA Lakers Bounce Back To Beat Celtics In Thriller, Damian Lillard Magic Lifts Trail Blazers

After back-to-back defeats, Los Angeles Lakers edged the Boston Celtics 96-95 to return to winning ways in NBA

Omnisport 31 January 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
NBA Wrap: LA Lakers Bounce Back To Beat Celtics In Thriller, Damian Lillard Magic Lifts Trail Blazers
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James reacts after being called for a foul during their NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer
NBA Wrap: LA Lakers Bounce Back To Beat Celtics In Thriller, Damian Lillard Magic Lifts Trail Blazers
outlookindia.com
2021-01-31T11:27:01+05:30

The Los Angeles Lakers bounced back in the NBA, while Damian Lillard produced a moment of magic for the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. (More Sports News)

After back-to-back defeats, the Lakers edged the Boston Celtics 96-95 to return to winning ways.

Anthony Davis led the Lakers (15-6) with a double-double of 27 points and 14 rebounds.

LeBron James had 21 points and moved up to 13th on the list for all-time three-pointers made.

He also passed Derek Fisher for eighth on the NBA's all-time wins list.

The Celtics (10-8) forced a turnover with seconds remaining, but Kemba Walker missed a jumper and Daniel Theis a lay-up.

Jayson Tatum (30 points) and Jaylen Brown (28) combined for 58 points for Boston.

Lillard produced a spectacular buzzer-beating three-pointer to lift the Trail Blazers past the Chicago Bulls 123-122.

The guard was 15-of-26 from the field and eight-of-17 from three-point range for a game-high 44 points.

The Bulls led by five with less than 10 seconds remaining before Lillard hit a long-range three and his buzzer-beater.

 

Butler stars on return as LaMelo shines

After missing 10 games, Jimmy Butler returned with 30 points to help the Miami Heat edge the Sacramento Kings 105-104.

LaMelo Ball (27 points, nine assists and five rebounds) guided the Charlotte Hornets to a 126-114 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo fell just short of a triple-double with 34 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists.

The Houston Rockets made it five straight wins as Christian Wood (27 points and nine rebounds) continued to impress in a 126-112 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Luka Doncic had 29 points, but the Dallas Mavericks fell to Chris Paul (29 points and 12 assists) and the Phoenix Suns 111-105.

 

Walker woes

Walker went one-of-12 from the field and 0-of-five from three-point range in the Celtics' loss, finishing with just four points in 28 minutes.

 

Lillard magic

Lillard delivered two huge late threes to lift the Trail Blazers to an incredible win.

Saturday's results

Portland Trail Blazers 123-122 Chicago Bulls
Charlotte Hornets 126-114 Milwaukee Bucks
Houston Rockets 126-112 New Orleans Pelicans
Miami Heat 105-104 Sacramento Kings
Los Angeles Lakers 96-95 Boston Celtics
Memphis Grizzlies 129-112 San Antonio Spurs
Phoenix Suns 111-105 Dallas Mavericks
Golden State Warriors 118-91 Detroit Pistons

 

Jazz at Nuggets

The Utah Jazz (15-4) are riding an 11-game winning streak ahead of facing Nikola Jokic (averaging 25.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game this season) and the Denver Nuggets (11-8) on Sunday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Abu Dhabi T10: Shahid Afridi Shines As Qalandars Notch Up Second Consecutive Win

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Basketball Other Sports National Basketball Association (NBA) Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos