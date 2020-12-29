NBA: Memphis Grizzlies Guard Ja Morant Writhes In Pain Before Leaving In Wheelchair - VIDEO

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant suffered an ankle injury in an overtime win against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. (More Sports News)
Morant, the 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year, needed a wheelchair to exit after hopping off the court.
The second pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Morant hurt his ankle while attempting to block a shot by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot in the second quarter.
Morant had seven points, three assists and two rebounds before suffering the injury.
Ja Morant exited the game in a wheelchair after an apparent leg injury. ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ #nba #grizzlies pic.twitter.com/fQ8NPorQ7W— Saheel Momin (@sm_reports) December 29, 2020
Ja Morant was taken off the floor in a wheelchair after an apparent lower leg injury at Barclay's Center.— UNB! Sports (@unbsportsnet) December 29, 2020
Hoping for the best ðÂÂÂpic.twitter.com/5SyqMoU66y
.@memgrizz injury report: Ja Morant (left ankle sprain) will not return.— Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) December 29, 2020
The Grizzlies went on to claim their first win of the season, beating the Nets, who rested Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, 116-111.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
AUS Vs IND, 2nd Test: Injury Crisis For India As Umesh Yadav Limps Off - VIDEO
Snowfall Charms Shimla; Brings Cheer To Tourists Celebrating Christmas And New Year
Cristiano Ronaldo, Pep Guardiola Honoured At Globe Soccer Awards