Bam Adebayo has agreed a five-year maximum contract extension following the Miami Heat's memorable run to the NBA Finals.

Adebayo's new deal could rise to $195million after his agent Alex Saratsis confirmed the contract to ESPN on Tuesday.

Heat star Adebayo enjoyed the best season of his career following All-Star selection for the first time, helping fifth seeds Miami to the Finals at Walt Disney World Resort.

Adebayo, though, was hampered by injury in the showpiece against the Los Angeles Lakers, who claimed their first championship since 2010 in October.

The 23-year-old big man averaged career highs in points (15.9), rebounds (10.2) and assists (5.1) per game last regular season.

In the playoffs, Adebayo averaged 17.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Heat, who became the fourth team in history seeded fifth or worse to reach the NBA Finals, following the Houston Rockets (sixth seeds in 1995 and 1981) and New York Knicks (eighth seeds in 1999).

Since entering the league as the 14th pick in 2017, Adebayo has a career average of 10.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game.

Heat team-mates Goran Dragic and Meyers Leonard already committed to Miami earlier in free agency, while Avery Bradley and Maurice Harkless have joined the franchise via the Lakers and Knicks respectively.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine