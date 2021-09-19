Sunday, Sep 19, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Sports National Athletics: Amlan Borgogain, Praveen Chithravel Share Limelight With Manju Bala Singh

National Athletics: Amlan Borgogain, Praveen Chithravel Share Limelight With Manju Bala Singh

Borgohain clocked a sensational time of 20.75 seconds to win the men’s 200m final. Only Muhammed Anas Yahia, Dharambir Singh, Arokia Rajiv and Anil Kumar have run a faster time

National Athletics: Amlan Borgogain, Praveen Chithravel Share Limelight With Manju Bala Singh
Assam sprinter Amlan Borgohain wins men's 200m at 60th Senior Open National Athletics Championship with a meet record in 20.75 seconds. | Courtesy: Twitter

Trending

National Athletics: Amlan Borgogain, Praveen Chithravel Share Limelight With Manju Bala Singh
outlookindia.com
2021-09-19T21:29:29+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 19 Sep 2021, Updated: 19 Sep 2021 9:29 pm

Assam sprinter Amlan Borgohain, Tamil Nadu triple-jumper Praveen Chithravel and experienced Rajasthan hammer thrower Manju Bala Singh produced career-best efforts to emerge champions on the final day of the 60th National Open Athletics Championships in Warangal on Sunday. (More Sports News)

Borgohain clocked a sensational time of 20.75 seconds to win the men’s 200m final. Only Muhammed Anas Yahia (20.63), Dharambir Singh (20.66), Arokia Rajiv (20.66) and Anil Kumar (20.73) have run a faster time over the distance in the history of Indian athletics.

The 23-year-old, who has lived in Hyderabad since 2014, was running his first 200m competition at the National level in 20 months. Borgohain burst out of the blocks and sped ahead of the pack to break the beam in 20.75 seconds.

It was not only the first time that Borgohain stopped the clock inside 21 seconds but also a new meet record.

The 20-year-old Chithravel, whose previous best of 16.51m that came in March 2019, nailed the triple jump gold medal with his opening try of 16.88m.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

He is now third on India’s top list in hop, step and jump behind Renjit Maheswary (17.30m) and Arpinder Singh (17.17m).

He had two other good efforts over 16.74m and 16.79m while Services Abdulla Aboobacker also produced his personal best of 16.84m to take silver in a competition that saw his teammate Karthik Unnikrishnan equal his career best of 16.80.

Asian Games champion Arpinder was sixth with a best effort of 15.91m.

Manju Bala Singh, a 2014 Asian Games medallist, had five throws over the 60m mark with a career best of 64.42m on her third attempt to claim the women’s hammer throw meet record from Hardeep Kaur who set it at 61.67m in 2002.

The 32-year-old produced the second best throw by an Indian woman behind Sarita Romit Singh’s national record of 65.25m.

Sarita Romit Singh came up with a 59.58m effort on her last try to edge Railways’ teammate Jyoti Jakhar Rana to third place.

The 31-year old Sarita had accounted for the five best throws until this competition where Manju improved on her previous best of 62.74m she achieved in Lucknow in June 2014.

Kartik Kumar (Services) and Sanjivani Baburao Jadhav (Maharashtra) overcame opening day disappointments to claim gold in the 10,000m events on the final day.

Kartik, who finished outside the medal bracket in the 5000m, showed his lasting power to beat Services team-mate and 5000m silver medalist Dharmender.

Sanjivani Jadhav, who was second in the 5000m, emerged on top with a comfortable win in the 25-lapper.

Archana Suseendran (Tamil Nadu) was another who did not let an earlier result worry her and claimed the women’s 200m sprint, stopping Taranjeet Kaur (Delhi) from racing away with the sprint double.

The Delhi teenager fought hard to bridge the gap and ended up with a maiden sub-24-second effort, finishing just six-hundredths of a second behind Archana Suseendran.

Tags

PTI Other Sports Athletics Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

Virat Kohli To Step Down As Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain After IPL 2021

Virat Kohli To Step Down As Royal Challengers Bangalore Captain After IPL 2021

IPL 2021, CSK Vs MI: Ruturaj Gaikwad Makes Mockery Of Jasprit Bumrah, Hits Unbelievable Swipe Six - WATCH

IPL 2021, CSK Vs MI: Mumbai Indians Skipper Rohit Sharma Rested Due To Knee Niggle

Durand Cup 2021: Gokulam Kerala, Army Red Enter Quarters

Shiva Thapa Storms Into Semi-finals Of Boxing Nationals

IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders Now Dangerous Side With Nothing To Lose, Says Skipper Eoin Morgan

CSK Vs MI, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Chennai Pacers Make Merry, Mumbai In Trouble; MI - 97/6 (15)

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Ready To 'Go A Step Further' This Season, Says Axar Patel

Photo Gallery

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021

iHeartRadio Music Festival 2021

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

Love All! Former Tennis World No. 1 Simona Halep Marries In Romania

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

BJP Supporters Celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 71st Birthday

Advertisement

More from Sports

After New Zealand Pull Out, Pakistan In Futile Attempt To Host Sri Lanka And Bangladesh

After New Zealand Pull Out, Pakistan In Futile Attempt To Host Sri Lanka And Bangladesh

Chris Cairns Gears Up For 'Greatest Challenge' After Heart Surgery, Says He's 'Grateful To Be Here'

Chris Cairns Gears Up For 'Greatest Challenge' After Heart Surgery, Says He's 'Grateful To Be Here'

Jimmy Greaves, England Football Legend, Dies At 81

Jimmy Greaves, England Football Legend, Dies At 81

Mikel Arteta Pleased With Arsenal's Fighting Win Over Burnley

Mikel Arteta Pleased With Arsenal's Fighting Win Over Burnley

Read More from Outlook

Congress Plays Dalit Card In Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi To Take Oath As CM On Monday

Congress Plays Dalit Card In Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi To Take Oath As CM On Monday

Harish Manav / Charanjit Singh Channi appointed Chief Minister of Punjab; expected to tap 32 percent Dalit voters of Punjab in the upcoming 2022 assembly elections.

Saudi Foreign Minister In India: Riyadh As Concerned As New Delhi About Stabilising Afghanistan

Saudi Foreign Minister In India: Riyadh As Concerned As New Delhi About Stabilising Afghanistan

Seema Guha / External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with visiting Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al Saud on Sunday.

CSK Vs MI, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Trent Boult Rocks Chennai Super Kings

CSK Vs MI, IPL 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Trent Boult Rocks Chennai Super Kings

Jayanta Oinam / The UAE leg of IPL 2021 begins with a clash between former champions Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians. Follow live updates here.

UP CM's Report Card Claims Complete Transformation Of State, No Riot Since 2017

UP CM's Report Card Claims Complete Transformation Of State, No Riot Since 2017

Outlook Web Desk / UP CM said his government has fulfilled every promise mentioned in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra in 2017 and voiced confidence that the BJP will cross 350 seats in the upcoming polls.

Advertisement