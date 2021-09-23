Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Naomi Osaka, Struggling With Mental Health, Withdraws From BNP Paribas Open Tennis

Japanese Osaka, who sat out of Wimbledon this year, returned at Tokyo Olympics but made a surprise exit in the third round.

Naomi Osaka, Struggling With Mental Health, Withdraws From BNP Paribas Open Tennis
BNP Paribas Open in a social media post stated that Naomi Osaka won't be a part of the competition this year. | File photo

Trending

Naomi Osaka, Struggling With Mental Health, Withdraws From BNP Paribas Open Tennis
outlookindia.com
2021-09-23T11:56:53+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 23 Sep 2021, Updated: 23 Sep 2021 11:56 am

Naomi Osaka pulled out of the BNP Paribas Open, a move that was expected after she indicated following her US Open loss this month that she planned to take another extended break from tennis. (More Tennis News)

The withdrawal was announced by the official Twitter feed for the hard-court tournament at Indian Wells, which is scheduled for October 4-17 after twice being delayed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam champion who has been ranked No. 1 and is currently No. 8. She last played at the US Open, where her title defense ended with a third-round loss to eventual runner-up Leylah Fernandez on September 3.

After that defeat, Osaka said: “I honestly don’t know when I’m going to play my next tennis match.” Osaka, a 23-year-old who was born in Japan and now is based in the US, took time off earlier this season, a mental health break that began when she withdrew from the French Open before her second-round match.

From the Magazine

Class Of The Future Has India As Global Education Hub

Top 50 State Private Universities

A Patel Over Rupani: A Safer Bet in Gujarat?

Hurriyat Continues With Or Without Geelani

Raghubir Yadav Finds His Mojo After 30 Years In Industry

She also sat out Wimbledon, then returned for the Tokyo Olympics, where she lit the cauldron during the opening ceremony. “I feel like for me, recently, when I win, I don’t feel happy, I feel more like a relief. And then when I lose, I feel very sad,” Osaka said at her news conference following the 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4 loss to Fernandez at Flushing Meadows.

“I don't think that's normal.”

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Naomi Osaka Tennis Wimbledon US Open Tokyo Olympics Mental Health Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Sports

World Cup Qualifiers: Brazilian Football Body Seeks Quarantine Waiver For EPL Players

World Cup Qualifiers: Brazilian Football Body Seeks Quarantine Waiver For EPL Players

Archery World Cup: Gold In Sight For Indian Women’s, Mixed Compound Teams in Yankton

Simona Halep, 2-Time Grand Slam Champion, Parts Ways With Coach Darren Cahill

T. Natarajan's Absence Did Not Hurt Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Delhi Capitals: Trevor Bayliss

La Liga: Karim Benzema Nets 200th League Goal As Real Madrid Rout Mallorca 6-1

Shreyas Iyer Respects Delhi Capitals’ Decision To Retain Rishabh Pant As Captain

League Cup: West Ham Show Manchester United Exit Door, Chelsea Cruise Into Next Round

Ligue 1: PSG Make It Seven Straight Wins As Achraf Hakimi Nets Late Winner

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Capitals Cruise Past Sunrisers Hyderabad To Stay Atop IPL 2021 Table

Delhi Capitals Cruise Past Sunrisers Hyderabad To Stay Atop IPL 2021 Table

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Bollywood, Glamour Come Together At IPL 2021 In UAE

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

Two New Additions To Humboldt Penguin Colony Bring Cheer At Mumbai Zoo

Fire In Brazil's Cerrado

Fire In Brazil's Cerrado

More from Sports

Ligue 1: Fan Violence Mars Marseille-Angers Encounter

Ligue 1: Fan Violence Mars Marseille-Angers Encounter

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: ‘We Were 25-30 Runs Short, Didn't Play Smart' Says Kane Williamson

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: ‘We Were 25-30 Runs Short, Didn't Play Smart' Says Kane Williamson

Youngsters On Target As Juventus Register First Victory Of Serie A Season

Youngsters On Target As Juventus Register First Victory Of Serie A Season

DC Vs SRH: Rishabh Pant Heaps Praise On Anrich Nortje After Delhi Capitals' Big Win In IPL 2021

DC Vs SRH: Rishabh Pant Heaps Praise On Anrich Nortje After Delhi Capitals' Big Win In IPL 2021

Read More from Outlook

No 'JAIAUKUS'? US Won't Add India, Japan To New Australia-UK Security Alliance

No 'JAIAUKUS'? US Won't Add India, Japan To New Australia-UK Security Alliance

Outlook Web Desk / The trilateral security alliance—AUKUS among Australia, UK and US is seen as an effort to counter China in the Indo-Pacific.

SC To Announce Its Decision On Pegasus Snooping Row Next Week

SC To Announce Its Decision On Pegasus Snooping Row Next Week

Outlook Web Desk / The Supreme Court said the decision on the pleas into the Pegasus snooping row will be announced next week.

Iyer Respects DC's Decision To Retain Pant As Captain In IPL 2021

Iyer Respects DC's Decision To Retain Pant As Captain In IPL 2021

PTI / The 26-year-old returned to action post-injury layoff with a blistering unbeaten 47 in Delhi Capitals' eight-wicket win over SRH in Dubai.

Umar Khalid's Bail Plea Hearing In Delhi Riots Case Adjourned Till October 9

Umar Khalid's Bail Plea Hearing In Delhi Riots Case Adjourned Till October 9

Outlook Web Desk / A Delhi court on Thursday adjourned to October 9 the hearing on the bail plea of former JNU student leader Umar Khalid in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

Advertisement