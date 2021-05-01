Mumbai Indians Vs Chennai Super Kings, Live Streaming: Likely XIs, Head-to-head, How To Watch IPL 2021 Match

This is it. The clash of titans. The meeting of the two most successful sides in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Brace yourself for a wild ride. Well, nothing less than an epic will do for cricket fans when defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings in the 27th match of the 2021 edition of the world's richest T20 cricket league. And both the teams have the riches, in terms of everything, that few could rival.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians have seemingly gained an upper hand in this famed rivalry, but this season, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings have emerged as the proverbial phoenix -- losing only once in six outings so far. And they are the team to beat.

MI, traditionally the worst starters, are fourth, four points behind pace-setters CSK (10 points), with six points from six matches. But they can hit the reset bottom anytime they want, as witnessed in their last outing against Rajasthan Royals. But again, against this CSK side, the five-time champions will need to play some cricket for a win.

Both the sides are studded with star players. Besides the captains, there are Keiron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, etc in the Mumbai camp; and Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, etc in the Chennai camp. The richness!

Head-to-head: This will be their 31st meeting. Mumbai Indians lead the head-to-head record 18-12. They shared the honours last season, but Mumbai have won six out of the eight games played.

Match and telecast details:

Match: 27th match of Indian Premier League 2021 between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Date: May 1 (Saturday), 2021

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Likely XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, James Neesham, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Harishankar Reddy, Bhagath Varma.

