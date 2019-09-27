Poshan
﻿
Mumbai Gets Ready To Host NBA India Games

Maharashtra's capital, Mumbai will host the upcoming NBA (National Basketball Association) India Games, from September 8. There will be two preseason matches between Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 September 2019
Graffiti artists like NME and Minzo will promote the events through street art.
Mumbai is set to host the upcoming NBA (National Basketball Association) India Games, from September 28. With festivities set to kick off, the first match, which is also a preseason game, will be between Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers. The match will be played in front of 3000 kids from 70 schools in Mumbai. It will also be India's first ever NBA match, scheduled for October 4 Then there will be another match on October 5, which will be open to the public.

(Sports News)

Festivities will start from tomorrow, starting from The Gateway of India, followed by the first-ever floating court on Bandra-Worli sea link, leading up to community events that will highlight the values of NBA.

The NBA will showcase India's first-ever Floating Basketball Court.

Also, graffiti artists like NME and Minzo will promote the events through street art, and Indian hip hop artists like Shah Rule and Brodha V will do it through original compositions. Also for the matches, Jio Saavn has curated playlists in Hindi, English and Tamil.

