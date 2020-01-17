Mumbai City Vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Indian Super League Football Match

Mumbai City FC will take on Bengaluru FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on Friday in their quest to claim a top-four finish in the Indian Super League (ISL).
Coming on the back of back-to-back defeats against ATK and Odisha FC, Mumbai City have given themselves plenty of work to do to regain their claim for the play-offs. They are fifth on the table with 16 points and have a game in hand over fourth-placed Odisha, who have 21 points.
Bengaluru have 22 points and are placed second. They bounced back after a narrow defeat against ATK by claiming three points against FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC. Sunil Chhetri has scored three goals in their last two matches and a total of eight goals this season.
When the two teams met earlier this season, it were Mumbai City that edged a five-goal thriller 3-2.
When is Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC match of Indian Super League 2019-20?
Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC match of Indian Super League 2019-20 will be played on January 17 (Friday).
What time will Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC match of Indian Super League 2019-20 start?
Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC match of Indian Super League 2019-20 will start at 7:30 PM.
Where is Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC match of Indian Super League 2019-20 being played?
Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC match is being played at Mumbai Football Arena.
How to watch Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC match live on TV?
Star Sports will telecast Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC match live (Star Sports 2/HD).
How to live stream/ watch online Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC match?
The live streaming of Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.
