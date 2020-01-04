Mumbai City Vs ATK Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Indian Super League Football Match

Mumbai City FC will be on the lookout for their second home win of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season when they take on ATK FC on Saturday. After a stuttering start to the season, Mumbai City have found their mojo and are on a six-match unbeaten run having won their last three matches. The surge in form has seen them rise to fourth on the points table. Three points against ATK will see them leapfrog the second-placed team.

Points Table | Football News

However, they will have to find a way to stop a free-scoring ATK attack. Though Mumbai's defence has shown improvement conceding just one goal from open play in three games, muzzling the likes of Roy Krishna and David Williams won't be easy. They will also have to do it without Paulo Machado who has been ruled out for the season. The Portuguese midfielder's authority has been vital to Jorge Costa's plans. Raynier Fernandes and Rowllin Borges will have to step up in Machado's absence.

Second-placed ATK are also coming into this game on the back of an encouraging victory over Bengaluru FC.

The teams have a penchant for scoring late goals this season, as evidenced in the 2-2 draw the two teams played out earlier this season. It is very much possible that this might be yet another clash that could see a twist in the tale.

When is the Mumbai City Vs ATK match of Indian Super League 2019-20?

The Mumbai City Vs ATK match of Indian Super League 2019 -20 will be played on January 4 (Saturday).

What time will the Mumbai City Vs ATK match of Indian Super League 2019-20 start?

The Mumbai City Vs ATK match of Indian Super League 2019 -20 will start at 7:30 PM.

Where is the Mumbai City Vs ATK match of Indian Super League 2019-20 being played?

The Mumbai City Vs ATK match is being played at Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

How to watch the Mumbai City Vs ATK match live on TV?

Star Sports will telecast the Mumbai City Vs ATK match live (Star Sports 2/HD).

How to live stream the Mumbai City Vs ATK match?

The live streaming of Mumbai City Vs ATK will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.