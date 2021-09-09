Mohammad Nawaz, Pakistan Cricketer, Tests Positive For COVID-19

September 09, 2021
All the other Pakistan team members returned negative tests and will start their first training session at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday

Mohammad Nawaz, who has played 16 ODIs and 24 T20 internationals, is part of Pakistan’s 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup.
Courtesy: Twitter (@TheRealPCBMedia)
Pakistan left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz has tested positive for COVID-19 and will likely miss the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. (More Cricket News)

The Pakistan Cricket Board said Thursday that the 27-year-old Nawaz tested positive at the team hotel in Islamabad. His 10-day quarantine in the hotel will end on Sept. 19.

New Zealand's team arrives Saturday ahead of three ODIs in Rawalpindi on Sept. 17, 19 and 21, followed by a five-match series of Twenty20 games in Lahore as both teams prepare for next month's T20 World Cup.

Nawaz, who has played 16 ODIs and 24 T20 internationals, is part of Pakistan’s 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup.

All the other Pakistan team members returned negative tests and will start their first training session at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

(AP)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

