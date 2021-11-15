Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
Mitchell Marsh's T20 World Cup Final Heroics Doesn't Guarantee Him Place In Ashes Squad

Mitchell Marsh has played 32 Tests so far in his career but hasn't been able to cement his place in the side, averaging 25 in the format.

Mitchell Marsh (R) celebrates with Glenn Maxwell after winning the T20 World Cup 2021 title for Australia in Dubai on Sunday. | AP

2021-11-15T16:57:02+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 15 Nov 2021, Updated: 15 Nov 2021 4:57 pm

Australia’s chairman of selectors George Bailey says Mitchell Marsh’s incredible match-winning knock in the final of the T20 World Cup ‘will carry little weight’ when the Ashes squad is picked as both are completely different formats.

Marsh clobbered a 50-ball unbeaten 77 and powered Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup triumph with an eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday night.

Overall, Marsh made 185 runs at an average of 62 in the UAE, prompting former Australian stars such as Ian Healy to back his selection in the team for the upcoming challenge against their traditional rivals England. But Bailey refused to commit when asked about the 31-year-old 'Player of the Match'.

“Not much, to be honest. They’re (T20s and Tests) about as far removed, we joke internally that they’re different sports in many respects,” Bailey told SEN’s Dwayne’s World on Monday.

“There’s not much flow on, (but) you love to see players perform well internationally because you know it gives them great confidence going forward, and there's no better time to pick someone than when they are up and about and confident.

“I don't think necessarily that individual form in one format flows into another, and I don't necessarily think that winning the T20 World Cup gives us any great advantage heading into the Ashes,” Bailey added.

Marsh has played 32 Tests but has not been able to cement his place in the side, averaging 25 in the format. With the ball, he averages 39. “We’re 12 hours since he played the innings of his life in T20 (World Cup), there will be lots of time to talk Ashes going forward.

“I think it's really important that we celebrate the tournament and the role he’s played in that team, and celebrate the fact that he’s an Australian hero for a day and he's very much a catalyst behind us holding the trophy above our heads. “As I said, I think the formats are so completely different,” the chief selector said.

Bailey, though, has not slammed the Test doors shut on Marsh, saying that he has a good three-four years of cricket ahead of him. “We know Mitch is a very, very good player and he’s played Test cricket in the past, so we know he’s capable of it.

“What I can say about Mitch is that we have full confidence that the next two, three and hopefully four years are going to be the best cricketing years of his career, so hopefully we get to see him playing all three formats for Australia.”

Bailey took over as the chairman of selectors from Trevor Hohns in August.

