Mickey Arthur Should Not Continue As Pakistan Head Coach: Spin Legend Abdul Qadir

Former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Qadir feels that Mickey Arthur shouldn't continue as his country's head coach. Led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, the senior national cricket team crashed out of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, missing out on a semifinal berth.

"I know Wasim Akram has told the Board (PCB) that they should give another contract to Arthur but to me this is like doing injustice with others. Others too need to be given a chance to take the national team forward," Qadir said in an interview.

The spin legend opines that Akram should become the national team's bowling coach, if he cares so much. The former skipper is a part of PCB's cricket committee, which will review the national team's performance on August 2.

"To me Mickey Arthur has contributed nothing to the Pakistan team. In fact, he has damaged it with his clear bias towards some players including Sohail Khan, Kamran Akmal, Umar Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad, Imran Khan who could have done a lot for the Pakistan team with their experience," Qadir said.

"No one thought how much investment has already been made in these players and how much it would hurt Pakistan cricket by sidelining them at their peak."

Qadir accused Arthur of using excuses like fitness to keep the deserving players out.

"We have spent millions of rupees on his fees and expenses and got nothing in return. He didn't even want Wahab Riaz in the team and sidelined him for two years but was forced to eat humble pie and accept him for the World Cup at the last moment," he said.

Qadir also said that whatever decision is made by PCB, it should be made in keeping mind of four years atleast.

He also feels Sarfaraz has done enough to continue as skipper in limited over formats.

"I think he has done enough and shown he is a fighter to be given an extended run at the captaincy."

(PTI Inputs)