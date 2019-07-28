﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Pakistan Bowler Mohammad Amir Planning To Settle Down In UK: REPORT

Pakistan Bowler Mohammad Amir Planning To Settle Down In UK: REPORT

Mohammad Amir recently announced his retirement from Test cricket. Now according to PTI, the Pakistan bowler is eyeing UK residency.

Outlook Web Bureau 28 July 2019
Pakistan Bowler Mohammad Amir Planning To Settle Down In UK: REPORT
Mohammad Amir is married to a British national, Nargis Malik, since September 2016.
Twitter
Pakistan Bowler Mohammad Amir Planning To Settle Down In UK: REPORT
outlookindia.com
2019-07-28T10:58:55+0530

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Amir has been in the news lately, due to announcing his retirement from Test cricket at an early age of 27. According to a PTI source, the paceman is planning to obtain a British passport and settle down in the UK.

He is also married to a British national, Nargis Malik, since September 2016. He is eligible for a spouse visa. It allows him to stay in England for 30 months. According to PTI, a well-informed source said, "He is clearly planning to obtain a British passport and permanently settle down in England in future."

ALSO READ: Shoaib Akhtar Lashes Out At Mohammad Amir For Test Cricket Retirement – WATCH

"With a spouse visa he can work freely and enjoy other benefits as a permanent resident of UK which is why he is planning to also purchase a house in England," the source added.

The source also revealed that the bowler is eligible for a spouse visa, although he has served sometime in juvenile jail for a few months during his match-fixing scandal in 2010-11.

ALSO READ: 'You Peak At 27' - Wasim Akram Surprised With Mohammad Amir's Decision To Quit Test Cricket

"He travels to England regularly and also plays county cricket since last year. So, there are no hurdles for him now", added the source

Amir announced his retirement from Test cricket on July 26, although he will continue to feature in T20Is and ODIs. The news received a lot of criticism from former players like Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar, who feels its too early for him to call it quits.

(PTI Inputs)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mohammad Amir Cricket Pakistan national cricket team Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Gives Rs 10 Lakh Relief To Sonbhadra Victims
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters