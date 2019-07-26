Pakistan Pace Bowler Mohammad Amir Announces Retirement From Test Cricket

﻿
Pakistan's feared pace bowler Mohammad Amir has announced his retirement from Test cricket, although he will continue with white-ball cricket.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 July 2019
In 36 Tests, the Mohammad Amir registered 119 scalps at an average of 30.47.
Pakistan's left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir has announced his retirement from Test cricket. But the 27-year-old will continue playing white-ball cricket for his country.

In a statement, Amir said, "It has been an honour to represent Pakistan in the pinnacle and traditional format of the game. I, however, have decided to move away from the longer version so I can concentrate on white ball cricket."

"Playing for Pakistan remains my ultimate desire and objective, and I will try my best to be in the best physical shape to contribute in the team's upcoming challenges, including next year's ICC T20 World Cup."

"It has not been an easy decision to make and I have been thinking about this for some time. But with the ICC World Test Championship commencing shortly, and Pakistan boasting some very exciting young fast bowlers, it is appropriate that I call on my time in Test cricket so that the selectors can plan accordingly."

"I want to thank all my team-mates as well the opponents in red ball cricket. It has been a privilege to play with and against them. I am sure our paths will continue to cross in limited-overs cricket as all of us play and compete with the same vigour and determination."

"I also want to thank the PCB for providing me the opportunity to don the golden star on my chest. And, I am grateful to my coaches who have groomed me at various stages of my career."

In 36 Tests, the feared pacer registered 119 scalps at an average of 30.47. He made his Test debut on 2009 as a 17-year-old and played 14 Tests, notching 51 wickets. After that he was banned for five years due to match-fixing in the Lord's scandal. After his return in 2016, he played 22 Tests, taking 68 wickets at an average of 31.51.

Mohammad Amir Cricket PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) Sports

