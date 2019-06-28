Mary Kom Vs Kiren Rijiju Sparring Session: I Was Scared So Made An Excuse, Says Sports Minister – WATCH

Lately, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has been meeting plenty of Indian athletes lately, as part of the Prime Minister's Khelo India programme. Recently, he visited the Indira Gandhi Stadium sports training centre in New Delhi, where he met players and coaches (Boxing, Cycling and Gymnastics). He posted a video via his Twitter handle, where he can be seen avoiding a sparring session with Mary Kom.

I was so scared that I had to take an excuse. So I said, "I don't fight with women" @MangteC pic.twitter.com/vjoKvJEXq9 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 27, 2019

Rijiju posted the video, captioned as, "Six times World Boxing Champion and India's pride, Mary Kom kept saying; Come on, come on, let's fight! I was so scared that I had to take an excuse. So I said, "I don't fight with women"."

He has also been assuring athletes that they will receive full support to compete at international level. He has also promised that sports will be integrated throughout the country, right from the grassroots.

Mary Kom is currently preparing for the 2020 Olympics qualifiers.