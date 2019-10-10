Poshan
﻿
Mary Kom Assured Of Eighth Medal At Women's World Boxing Championships

Mary Kom defeated a spirited rival in Colombia's Valencia Victoria, fetching a unanimous 5-0 verdict to make the semifinals at the Women's World Boxing Championships on Thursday.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 October 2019
Mary Kom Assured Of Eighth Medal At Women's World Boxing Championships
Mary Kom will face Cakiroglu Busenaz in the semifinals at the Women's World Boxing Championships on Saturday (October 12).
Mary Kom Assured Of Eighth Medal At Women's World Boxing Championships
2019-10-10T11:31:46+0530

Six-time champion MC Mary Kom (51kg) on Thursday (October 10) surpassed herself as the most successful boxer in the history of the Women's World Championships, securing an unprecedented eighth medal by advancing to the semifinals in Russia. (SPORTS NEWS

Mary Kom defeated a spirited rival in Colombia's Valencia Victoria, fetching a unanimous 5-0 verdict to make the last-four stage.

Awaiting her in the semifinals on Saturday, after a rest day on Friday, is second-seeded Turk Busenaz Cakiroglu, who is the reigning European Championships and European Games gold-medallist. Cakiroglu defeated China's Cai Zongju in her quarterfinal bout.

In a tactful performance, Mary Kom waited for her chances and defended sharply to ensure that Victoria's plan to impress the judges by throwing in more punches didn't yield results.

The Indian's huge reservoir of experience came in handy as she swung her right arm masterfully to connect well-placed hooks. Her straight punches were as effective and regularly pierced through Victoria's reasonably strong defence.

With this, Mary Kom bettered her own record as the most successful boxer in the history of the marquee tournament.

Entering into this edition, she had six gold and a silver in her kitty but this is the first time, the Manipuri has secured a world medal in the 51kg category. She had finished a quarterfinalist in this division in the past.

The latest achievement has only added to her ever-growing legend.

Besides six world titles, Mary Kom's incredible career is also studded with an Olympic bronze medal (2012), five Asian titles, gold medals at the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games, besides numerous other international top finishes.

This year alone, she won gold medals at the India Open in Guwahati and President's Cup in Indonesia.

She is also a sitting member of the Rajya Sabha.

(PTI)

