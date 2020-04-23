April 23, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Martin Braithwaite Hoping For Long Barcelona Stay

Martin Braithwaite Hoping For Long Barcelona Stay

Amid reports Barcelona could sell him, Martin Braithwaite is keen to make his mark at Camp Nou.

Omnisport 23 April 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Martin Braithwaite Hoping For Long Barcelona Stay
Martin Braithwaite, 28, arrived at Barca from Leganes in February in a controversial move after his €18million release clause was triggered as an emergency signing.
Getty Images
Martin Braithwaite Hoping For Long Barcelona Stay
outlookindia.com
2020-04-23T09:08:50+0530

Martin Braithwaite is eager for a long stay at Barcelona amid reports the LaLiga club are already looking to sell the forward.

Coronavirus Outbreak Coverage | Sports News

Braithwaite, 28, arrived at Barca from Leganes in February in a controversial move after his €18million release clause was triggered as an emergency signing.

While recent reports have suggested Barcelona may already be considering selling Braithwaite, the Denmark international – who signed a contract until 2024 – is still keen to make his mark at Camp Nou.

"I am sure I am going to stay even more than four and a half years. That's how I see it in my head," Braithwaite told ESPN.

"Right now, I just want to go and play and enjoy and win titles with this team because that's what I am here to do."

Braithwaite had made just three appearances for Barcelona before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Middlesbrough forward has set himself high goals with the Spanish giants, who were top of LaLiga when the campaign was stopped.

"For me, at Barcelona, I am looking at all these legendary players that played here, and all the periods where they had some of the best teams, and for me one of the goals is to be able to say I played in one of the best Barca teams in a generation," Braithwaite said.

"I want people to be able to look back at the team I played in and say, 'Yeah, that was one of the best teams there have been in Barca's history'. That's a huge motivation for me and it comes with a lot of hard work, but I am willing to put in the work. I am just excited."

Next Story >>

Pakistan's July Cricket Tour Of Netherlands Indefinitely Postponed

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos