Marcelo Bielsa Pens Leeds United Extension Ahead Of Liverpool Showdown

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has extended his contract on the eve of the club's Premier League return against Liverpool at Anfield.

Omnisport 11 September 2020
Artist Irek Jasutowicz works on a new mural of Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa near Hyde Park
Danny Lawson/PA via AP
2020-09-11T20:18:55+05:30

Marcelo Bielsa has signed a one-year contract extension to remain as Leeds United head coach for the 2020-21 season. (More Football News)

Former Argentina, Chile and Athletic Bilbao boss Bielsa has masterminded a sensational revival in Leeds' fortunes in his two seasons in charge at Elland Road, leading them to the Premier League as Championship winners last term having fallen short in the play-offs in 2018-19.

When the 65-year-old joined Leeds in June 2018, it was on a two-year deal with an option of a third that has now been finalised.

READ: How Leeds United Can Hurt Liverpool At Anfield

At a pre-match news conference on Thursday, he said: "I will be working the next season at Leeds United. Everything has been sorted and it's definite I will be here this season.

"But like with every negotiation, nothing is done until it's done."

Having successfully implemented his high-pressing, fast tempo passing game, Bielsa has led Leeds to 56 wins, 17 draws and 27 defeats over the course 100 games in charge

That record is set for a stern examination on Saturday when United travel to face Premier League champions Liverpool at Anfield in their 2020-21 opener, which is their first game in England's top flight since May 2004.

