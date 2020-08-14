Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Vs Manuel Neuer: Who Is The Better Goalkeeper?

European heavyweights Barcelona and Bayern Munich face off at the Estadio da Luz on Friday in the pick of the Champions League quarter-finals (More Football News).

While plenty of focus will be on hotshot attackers Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski, it may well be at the other end of the field where the one-legged tie is decided.

German compatriots Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Manuel Neuer are two of the finest goalkeepers of their generation, playing a huge part in their clubs' success on the field.

But there is a feeling Ter Stegen is not recognised as the star he is in his own country, which is largely down to the presence of Neuer – Germany's long-standing number one.

And to further fan the flames, Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge last week claimed he is not yet at the same world-class level as Neuer, who is six years older.

Using Opta stats for the 2019-20 season, we compare the rival stoppers in a number of different departments to establish who is truly the better all-round keeper.

Games played (all club competitions)

Ter Stegen: 45

Neuer: 48

Total Passes

Ter Stegen: 1529

Neuer: 1784

Average number of passes per game

Ter Stegen: 33.98

Neuer: 37.17

Passing accuracy

Ter Stegen: 85.87

Neuer: 86.66

Shots faced

Ter Stegen: 461

Neuer: 422

Average number of shots faced per game

Ter Stegen: 10.24

Neuer: 8.79

Saves

Ter Stegen: 107

Neuer: 110

Goals conceded

Ter Stegen: 42

Neuer: 47

Expected goals conceded

Ter Stegen: 49.34

Neuer: 51.44

Expected goals on target conceded

Ter Stegen: 46.36

Neuer: 50.74

Average goals conceded inside the box

Ter Stegen: 36

Neuer: 41

Average goals conceded outside the box

Ter Stegen: 6

Neuer: 6

Save percentage

Ter Stegen: 71.62

Neuer: 69.48

Average number of goals conceded per game

Ter Stegen: 0.93

Neuer: 0.98

Clearances (including punches)

Ter Stegen: 32

Neuer: 22

Errors leading to goals

Ter Stegen: 3

Neuer: 2

Errors leading to shots (including goals)

Ter Stegen: 7

Neuer: 6