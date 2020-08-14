Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Vs Manuel Neuer: Who Is The Better Goalkeeper?

European heavyweights Barcelona and Bayern Munich face off at the Estadio da Luz on Friday in the pick of the Champions League quarter-finals (More Football News).
While plenty of focus will be on hotshot attackers Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski, it may well be at the other end of the field where the one-legged tie is decided.
German compatriots Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Manuel Neuer are two of the finest goalkeepers of their generation, playing a huge part in their clubs' success on the field.
But there is a feeling Ter Stegen is not recognised as the star he is in his own country, which is largely down to the presence of Neuer – Germany's long-standing number one.
And to further fan the flames, Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge last week claimed he is not yet at the same world-class level as Neuer, who is six years older.
Using Opta stats for the 2019-20 season, we compare the rival stoppers in a number of different departments to establish who is truly the better all-round keeper.
Champions League preparationspic.twitter.com/bcKM2LP9d1— Marc ter Stegen (@mterstegen1) July 29, 2020
Games played (all club competitions)
Ter Stegen: 45
Neuer: 48
Total Passes
Ter Stegen: 1529
Neuer: 1784
Average number of passes per game
Ter Stegen: 33.98
Neuer: 37.17
Passing accuracy
Ter Stegen: 85.87
Neuer: 86.66
Shots faced
Ter Stegen: 461
Neuer: 422
Average number of shots faced per game
Ter Stegen: 10.24
Neuer: 8.79
Saves
Ter Stegen: 107
Neuer: 110
Goals conceded
Ter Stegen: 42
Neuer: 47
Bayern hero Manuel Neuer = ________ #UCL | @FCBayernEN | @Manuel_Neuer pic.twitter.com/Ie2yAXs7Wy— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 2, 2020
Expected goals conceded
Ter Stegen: 49.34
Neuer: 51.44
Expected goals on target conceded
Ter Stegen: 46.36
Neuer: 50.74
Average goals conceded inside the box
Ter Stegen: 36
Neuer: 41
Average goals conceded outside the box
Ter Stegen: 6
Neuer: 6
Save percentage
Ter Stegen: 71.62
Neuer: 69.48
Average number of goals conceded per game
Ter Stegen: 0.93
Neuer: 0.98
Clearances (including punches)
Ter Stegen: 32
Neuer: 22
Errors leading to goals
Ter Stegen: 3
Neuer: 2
Errors leading to shots (including goals)
Ter Stegen: 7
Neuer: 6
