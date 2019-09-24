Manipur Defeat Railways To Clinch Senior Women's National Football Championship Title

Manipur beat Railways 1-0 to triumph in the final of the 25th Senior Women's NFC 2019-20 at Arunachal Pradesh's CHF Ground on Tuesday.

(Football News)

While both the teams went for a safety-first approach since the get-go, defenders had their tasks cut out to keep Manipur skipper Bala Devi and Kamala, who came into the game having scored twenty goals apiece, in check.

Daya Devi, who scored seven goals in the last two matches, got the first chance in the second minute but Railways goalkeeper Swarnamayee Samal parried it away.

Railways wingers Mamta and Sanju continued to keep the Manipur defenders on their toes and the latter could have found the back of the net inside the first ten minutes but missed the target by a whisker.

ALSO READ: Indian Women's Football Deserves Better: Sandesh Jhingan On Awful Playing Conditions In The Senior National Championship

Daya got another chance in the 28th minute from an acute angle but her left-footer went begging.

Following fewer chances in the first 45 minutes, Railways deployed more pair of legs in the attacking third to help Kamala and Sanju in their pursuit of the eluding goal but to no avail.

After the hour-mark, Manipur shifted gears and earned back-to-back opportunities only to see them intercepted by India's national team skipper Ashalata Devi and Manisha Panna.

Finally, in the 67th minute, following a melee inside the Railways box, Bala unleashed a right-footer and Samal, whose vision was blocked partially, had clearly no answer to stop that.

Three minutes later, Bala could have doubled the lead but Manisha blocked it to keep the score same.

Railways threw the kitchen sink towards the end but the Manipur defenders saw off the dangers with much composure to seal their second consecutive Senior Women's NFC championship title.