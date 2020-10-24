October 24, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Manchester United Vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How To Watch Clash Of EPL Heavyweights - Kick-off Time, Teams

Manchester United Vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How To Watch Clash Of EPL Heavyweights - Kick-off Time, Teams

Two of the biggest clubs in England, Manchester United and Chelsea, face off in a blockbuster Premier League clash. Check match and telecast details here - live streaming, kick-off time, teams, etc

Outlook Web Bureau 24 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Manchester United Vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How To Watch Clash Of EPL Heavyweights - Kick-off Time, Teams
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard
Manchester United Vs Chelsea Live Streaming: How To Watch Clash Of EPL Heavyweights - Kick-off Time, Teams
outlookindia.com
2020-10-24T18:25:37+05:30

This is a game to watch. Both the clubs have diminishing returns in recent times, thanks to the dominance of Manchester City and Liverpool. But a meeting between Manchester United and Chelsea still attracts a global audience. And the two heavyweights meet for the first this season on Saturday. (More Football News)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Red Devils, having beaten Paris Saint-Germain in their UEFA Champions League group match, will be confident taking on Frank Lampard's Blues, who were held to a goalless draw by Sevilla in their continental match.

Chelsea have won the most recent meeting, in the FA Cup semi-final in July. But in the league, United are undefeated in the previous three clashes, winning two and drawing one. In fact, United are unbeaten in seven home games against Chelsea.

Match details

What - Manchester United vs Chelsea, Premier League match
When - October 24 (Saturday), 2020; Kick-off time - 10:00 PM IST
Where - Old Trafford, Manchester, England

Telecast details

TV - Star Sports Select 2/HD
Live Stream - Hotstar VIP (Subscription required)

Elsewhere...

UK - Sky Sports Main Event, TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League.

USA - Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, NBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo.

Likely XIs

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Maguire, Telles; McTominay, Fred; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Cavani.

Chelsea: Mendy; James, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell; Jorginho, Kante; Mount, Havertz, Pulisic; Werner.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL 2020, RR Vs MI: Rajasthan Royals Face Might Of Mumbai Indians In Must-win Game

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Frank Lampard Manchester Football Live streaming Manchester United Chelsea (Football) English Premier League (EPL) Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos