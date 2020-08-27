August 27, 2020
Corona
Manchester United Star Paul Pogba Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been left out of the France squad after testing positive for coronavirus, Didier Deschamps has confirmed

Omnisport 27 August 2020
Paul Pogba
File Photo
2020-08-27T18:27:41+05:30

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has been left out of the France squad after testing positive for coronavirus, Didier Deschamps has confirmed.

The 27-year-old was due to be included in the squad to face Sweden and Croatia in the Nations League next month. 

However, head coach Deschamps revealed Pogba returned a positive test at short notice and Rennes teenager Eduardo Camavinga took his place in the squad. 

"At the last minute, we had to make a change to the list because Paul Pogba had been on the list but, unfortunately for him, he took a test yesterday that came back positive this morning," Deschamps told reporters on Thursday. 

"So, at the last minute, he was replaced by Eduardo Camavinga."

Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele was also left out of the squad and has reportedly tested positive for the virus.

France face Sweden on September 5 in Solna before hosting Croatia three days later.

United, who were knocked out of the Europa League at the semi-final stage by Sevilla this month, are due to start their 2020-21 Premier League season against Crystal Palace on September 19.

Paul Pogba Football Manchester United Novel Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus COVID-19 France national football team

