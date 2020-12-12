Manchester United Star Bruno Fernandes Targets Title After Winning Premier League Award

Bruno Fernandes declared Manchester United can win the title this season after being named the Premier League's player of the month for November. (More Football News)

Fernandes scored four goals in as many games to claim the honour for the third time in the calendar year, a feat most recently achieved by Tottenham's Harry Kane in 2017.

The Portugal international averaged a goal every 86.25 minutes last month, though that figure could have been even better as he also hit the woodwork twice.

His brace at Goodison Park helped United triumph 3-1 against Everton, while his penalty against West Brom secured a first league win at Old Trafford in the 2020-21 campaign.

Fernandes – who was also on target as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side recovered from two goals down to prevail 3-2 at Southampton – is happy to receive the individual award again, though made clear his target is lifting trophies with the Red Devils.

"It's difficult to have one of these, so I'm really proud to have my third one," Fernandes said in quotes reported by the Premier League's official website.

"I will be happy when I win the Premier League. The point to come to England, to such a huge club, was to win the Premier League and I think we have the chance to do it."

Fernandes emerged as the winner from a six-man shortlist that also included England internationals Ben Chilwell, Jack Grealish and James Ward-Prowse.

West Ham defender Angelo Ogbonna and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who has quickly become a key component of Jose Mourinho's Tottenham team, were also in the running.

