August 22, 2020
Corona
Manchester United Say Captain Harry Maguire Cooperating After Arrest

Harry Maguire is the world's most expensive defender, having signed for Manchester United from Leicester last year in a deal worth 80 million pounds ($97 million)

Agencies 21 August 2020
Harry Maguire
Courtesy: Twitter
2020-08-21T20:41:57+05:30

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is “fully cooperating” with Greek authorities, the English club said Friday, following reports he has been arrested after an incident on the island of Mykonos. (More Football News)

United said they were “aware of an alleged incident” involving the England center back on Thursday and has made contact with him.

Local police said three British nationals face charges of verbally abusing and using physical violence against police after officers were called to an incident in Mykonos involving two groups of people.

The three men were placed under arrest after attacking the officers outside the police station, police said, without naming Maguire.

United's players are on their offseason break after losing in the Europa League quarterfinals last weekend.

Maguire is the world's most expensive defender, having signed for United from Leicester last year in a deal worth 80 million pounds ($97 million).

(AP)

