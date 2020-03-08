Manchester Derby Live Streaming: How To Watch United Vs City Match On TV And Online, Kick-Off Time, Match Facts, Starting XIs

This is the 182nd Manchester derby. And for the fourth time this season, Manchester United and Manchester City will meet with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side leading 2-1. Pep Guardiola's City won in the first leg of their English Premier League (EPL) tie in January and are seeking a fourth consecutive league win at the Theatre of Dreams. (More Football News)

Here's everything you need to know about the match

Date: Sunday, March 8

Time: 10 PM IST, 4:30pm GMT / 11:30am ET

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Live Streaming: Hotstar (India), SKY GO Extra (UK), NBC Sports app (US), DAZN (Canada)

TV Listing: Star Sports Network (India), Sky Sports Main Event (UK)

Standings

United: 7th with 42 points from 28 matches (11 wins, nine draws and eight defeats)

City: 2nd with 57 points from 28 matches (18 wins, three draws and six defeats).

Referee: Mike Dean. He is one of the most experienced referees, having officiated over 500 Premier League matches since 2000, including five Manchester derbies.

Starting XIs

United: De Gea, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Wan Bissaka, Matic, Fred, Williams, Bruno Fernandes, James, Martial.

Subs: Bailly, Mata, Romero, Ighalo, Greenwood, Tuanzebe, McTominay.

City: Ederson, Joao Cancelo, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Zinchenko, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Gundogan, Foden, Aguero, Sterling.

Subs: Bravo, Walker, Gabriel Jesus, Silva, Mendy, Mahrez, Garcia.

Match Facts

United are unbeaten in nine matches in all competitions, winning six and drawing three.

City have won their last four games in four different competitions: Premier League, League Cup, Champions League and FA Cup.

City have only lost one of their last eight league matches, winning six and drawing one.

Guardiola has won all three of his Premier League away games at Old Trafford - no visiting manager has won more there.

United could lose four consecutive home games against City in all competitions for only the second time in their history.

The away side has won six of the past seven meetings in all competitions.

United are looking to complete a league double over City for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

Since the start of last season, no player has made more errors leading to a goal in the Premier League than David de Gea's seven.

De Gea has conceded 33 Premier League goals against Man City - 11 more than against any other opponent.