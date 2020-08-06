Manchester City Vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Massive Champions League Match

The long-awaited Manchester City vs Real Madrid second leg of the UEFA Champions League last-16 tie is here. (More Football News)

Pep Guardiola's City head into the match with a 2-1 advantage from February's first leg clash at the Santiago Bernabeu, where Gabriel Jesus' header and Kevin De Bruyne's penalty overturned Isco's 60th-minute opener.

The winners will play either Lyon or Juventus in the quarter-finals, which will be played in Portugal.

If City win, Guardiola will become the first coach to defeat Zinedine Zidane in a European knockout tie after the Madrid boss masterminded a run of three Champions League triumphs in a row from 2015-16 to 2017-18. And the former Barcelona boss knows the task at hand.

"When you think that you've got one of his tactical plans covered, he'll hit you with another tactical plan or revert to the original one that you thought he was going to start with," he observed.

Match details and how to watch

What: UEFA Champions League, Round of 16, second leg

Who: Manchester City vs Real Madrid, featuring some of the biggest stars in world football

Where: Etihad Stadium, Manchester in England

When: Saturday, August 8 (in India)

Time: 00:30 am IST

TV Telecast: SONY TEN 2/HD (https://www.sonypicturessportsnetwork.com/sports-details/16/football)

Live Streaming: SonyLiv (https://www.sonyliv.com/custompage/sports-2245)

Sony network will show the other match between Juventus and Lyon at Turin, starting same time. The first leg was won by the Italian side 1-0.

Elsewhere...

USA: Univision NOW, ZonaFutbol, TUDN.com, UniMás, CBS All Access, TUDN App, TUDN USA, CBS Sports Network, TUDNxtra

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: DAZN, CBS Sports Network

Spain: Mitele Plus, Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

UK: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport Extra, BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate

The winners will join Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig and Atalanta in the quarter-finals.

Form and head-to-head

City ended their Premier League season with a 5-0 win over Norwich City, but have lost to Chelsea, Southampton and Arsenal in all competitions.

In contrast, Madrid continued their post-lockdown form to wrestle La Liga title away from Barcelona. And they have won eight of their 12 two-legged knockout ties against English clubs, including one against City in the Champions League semi-final in 2016.

They have met five times, with Madrid leading the head-to-head record 2-1. There have also been two draws.

Team news

But the biggest news ahead of this big clash is Gareth Bale, who was left out of Madrid's squad. The Wales star was not named in the 24-man travelling group, but captain Sergio Ramos, who is suspended for the last-16 second leg, was included.

James Rodriguez was also left out, along with striker Mariano Diaz, who tested positive for coronavirus last week and has been self-isolating.

Eden Hazard is in the squad despite concerns over his fitness following an ankle injury, while Luka Jovic, who has started just one Champions League game for Madrid, is also included.

For City, Sergio Aguero remains on the sidelines due to a knee injury, while Benjamin Mendy is suspended due to the yellow card that he picked up in the first leg.

Likely XIs:

City: Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Mahrez.

Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Varane, Militao, Mendy; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; Hazard, Benzema, Asensio.