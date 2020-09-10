Luis Suarez Grins At 'Fake News' Ahead Of Next Move

Luis Suarez referenced "fake news" on Wednesday as his future remains undecided amid talk of a transfer to Juventus. (More Football News)

New Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has reportedly told Suarez he can leave the club, a move that did not aid close friend Lionel Messi's strained relationship with the Blaugrana.

Suarez has been linked with a host of potential suitors - including Ajax and Inter Miami - but is said to be nearing a switch to the Serie A champions.

But the Uruguay international posted a cryptic message on his Instagram story as he continued to train with Barca.

Captioning a picture of him laughing, alongside a grinning emoji, Suarez wrote: "When fake news comes out..."

Suarez is third on the list of Barca's all-time top goalscorers, trailing only Messi and second-placed Cesar.

The former Liverpool man has won four LaLigas, four Copas del Rey and a Champions League since moving to Catalonia in 2014.

