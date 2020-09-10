Luis Suarez Grins At 'Fake News' Ahead Of Next Move

September 10, 2020
Corona
Luis Suarez is reportedly set to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus but has suggested there has been "fake news"

Omnisport 10 September 2020
Luis Suarez
File Photo - AP
2020-09-10T09:43:13+05:30

Luis Suarez referenced "fake news" on Wednesday as his future remains undecided amid talk of a transfer to Juventus. (More Football News)

New Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has reportedly told Suarez he can leave the club, a move that did not aid close friend Lionel Messi's strained relationship with the Blaugrana.

Suarez has been linked with a host of potential suitors - including Ajax and Inter Miami - but is said to be nearing a switch to the Serie A champions.

But the Uruguay international posted a cryptic message on his Instagram story as he continued to train with Barca.

Captioning a picture of him laughing, alongside a grinning emoji, Suarez wrote: "When fake news comes out..."

Suarez is third on the list of Barca's all-time top goalscorers, trailing only Messi and second-placed Cesar.

The former Liverpool man has won four LaLigas, four Copas del Rey and a Champions League since moving to Catalonia in 2014.

