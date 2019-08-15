Luckily My Thumb Is Not Broken: Virat Kohli Gives Injury Update After India's ODI Series Win Vs West Indies

After India national cricket team's win over West Indies in the third ODI in Queen's Park Oval on August 14, to seal the three-match series, captain Virat Kohli has revealed that the blow to his right thumb during the run chase has not led to a fracture. He also stated that he will be back to play in the first Test Vs Windies from August 22 onwards.

(REPORT | HIGHLIGHTS | SCORECARD)

Kohli was hit on his thumb by a Kemar Roach bouncer in the 27th over of India's run chase. He looked to be in pain, but continued batting after being attended by a physio.

"I don't think it's a fracture otherwise I wouldn't have continued (batting). It's just a split of the nail," Kohli said.

ALSO READ: West Indies Vs India, 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli Credits Experience For His Match-Winning Ton

"Luckily, it's not broken. When I got hit I thought it was worse than what it turned out to be. But it's not broken so I should be good for the first Test", he added.

Kohli slammed 114 off 99 balls to mark his 43rd ODI century and second of the series. India won the series 2-0.

West Indies and India will next face each other in the two-match Test series from August 22. It is going to be part of the World Test Championship.

(PTI Inputs)