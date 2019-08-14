Having already whitewashed West Indies (WI) in the T20s, India (IND) will be looking to complete a 2-0 series win with a solid show in the final ODI at Port of Spain, Trinidad today. West Indies, much like they did in the World Cup, allowed the opposition to make its way back into the game after being in a great position in the second ODI at the same venue. Going into the third ODI, the hosts are facing another series defeat. India, meanwhile, are aiming to register their ninth successive series win against the Windies. Get live updates and live cricket score of West Indies vs India, 3rd ODI here (LIVE SCORECARD | ASHES LIVE | CRICKET NEWS)

IT HAS STARTED RAINING. THE PLAYERS ARE WALKING OFF. THE SUN IS STILL OUT.

19:07 hrs IST: SIX! Length delivery from Shami, Gayle launches it over long-on for a maximum. Shot! Was a free-hit.

19:04 hrs IST: Magnificent start from Bhuvi. It's a maiden! West Indies are 0/0 after the first over. Mohammed Shami comes into the attack.

19:00 hrs IST: Time for live action. Evin Lewis and Chris Gayle to open. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to begin proceedings.

18:38 hrs IST: Playing XIs

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, Keemo Paul

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, K Khaleel Ahmed

18:32 hrs IST: West Indies have won the toss and have opted to bat

WEATHER UPDATE - Forecast for showers throughout the day. Team winning the toss might be tempted to field first.

18:01 hrs IST: WHAT THEY SAID -

Carlos Brathwaite: "The preparation is good going into the last game. The previous game we cut the preparation short [because of the rain] but today we got a full practice [session] in. The boys are in good spirits and we are looking forward to go out there and win the game and draw the series."

Rishabh Pant: "I think it [the pitch] is slightly on the slower side; it's not like a flat, proper wicket. You need to give yourself time when you go in, then you can score more runs."

STAT ATTACK - Currently on 96 scalps from 53 ODIs, Kuldeep Yadav has a chance to break Mohammad Shami's record (55 games) for the fastest Indian to 100 ODI wickets.

17:45 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to Outlook's live coverage of the third and final ODI between West Indies and India. Promises to be a cracker of a contest!

India opener Shikhar Dhawan will be desperate for a big knock after four consecutive failures. With scores of 1, 23, 3 in the T20 series and single-digit score (2) in the second ODI, Dhawan's comeback post injury has been far from ideal.

Rishabh Pant, who has thrown his wicket away on numerous occasions so far on the tour, will be looking for a big score. No. 5 batsman Shreyas Iyer, who hit a half-century in the second ODI, could be promoted up the order.

In bowling, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the star for India in the last game with impressive figures of 4/ 31 from eight overs. Also, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets apiece.

West Indies, on the other hand, will be eyeing a win in order to salvage some honour. For that to happen, the Caribbean batting unit will have to take more responsibility. The likes of Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran will be expected to play matured knocks.

After the final ODI, India and West Indies feature in a two-match Test series, starting August 22 at North Sound, Antigua. It will be the start of the ICC World Test Championship for both teams.