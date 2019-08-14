Ashes 2019 Live Score, Live Blog: England Vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 1 At Lord's, London

﻿
Both England and Australia are set to field a revamped attack featuring fast bowlers Jofra Archer, and Mitchell Starc or Josh Hazlewood respectively even as the hosts look to solve the Steve Smith problem in a bid to level the five-match Ashes series. Catch live updates and live cricket score of ENG vs AUS 2nd Test, Day 1 from Lord's, London here

Outlook Web Bureau 14 August 2019
Australia lead the Ashes 2019 series 1-0 after winning the first of the five matches.
Days after lifting their maiden ICC World Cup trophy, England suffered an embarrassing 251-run defeat in the first Ashes 2019 Test at Edgbaston at the hands of eternal rivals Australia. Now, they will aim to bounce back and level the series at Lord's beginning Wednesday. Focus remains firmly on former Australia captain Steve Smith, who hit back-to-back centuries in Birmingham. Also, England will be wary of Mitchell Starc's imminent return. But the hosts will take heart from the fact that despite the absence of James Anderson, prodigious Jofra Archer is available for the match. Expect a clash of the highest class in Test cricket at the home of the sport over five days, hopefully. Get here the latest updates and live cricket score of second Ashes 2019 Test match between England and Australia, being played at Lord's, London.

