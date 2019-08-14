Ashes 2019 Live Score, Live Blog: England Vs Australia 2nd Test, Day 1 At Lord's, London

Days after lifting their maiden ICC World Cup trophy, England suffered an embarrassing 251-run defeat in the first Ashes 2019 Test at Edgbaston at the hands of eternal rivals Australia. Now, they will aim to bounce back and level the series at Lord's beginning . Focus remains firmly on former Australia captain Steve Smith, who hit back-to-back centuries in Birmingham. Also, England will be wary of Mitchell Starc's imminent return. But the hosts will take heart from the fact that despite the absence of James Anderson, prodigious Jofra Archer is available for the match. Expect a clash of the highest class in Test cricket at the home of the sport over five days, hopefully. Get here the latest updates and live cricket score of second Ashes 2019 Test match between England and Australia, being played at Lord's, London.