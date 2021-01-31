Lorient 3-2 Paris Saint-Germain: Terem Moffi, Yoane Wissa Stun PSG After Neymar Penalty Double

Neymar converted a penalty in each half but Paris Saint-Germain collapsed to a sensational 3-2 defeat at relegation-threatened Lorient in Ligue 1. (More Football News)

Mauricio Pochettino's first loss as head coach means PSG missed out on the chance to return to the top of Ligue 1 in place of Lyon after sub Terem Moffi broke clear to net a stoppage-time winner.

Lorient were the better team before half-time and led through Laurent Abergel's first goal in almost a year

However, a tale of woe then unfolded for Houboulang Mendes, who conceded 45th and 58th-minute penalties, from which Neymar made no mistake.

Yoane Wissa replaced the embattled right wing-back soon afterwards and levelled with a fine solo effort before fellow sub Moffi snatched glory.

Lorient ended a five-match winless slump by beating Dijon 3-2 in their previous match with another injury-time intervention and began confidently, winger Armand Lauriente just off target with a couple of early openings.

Lauriente also sliced the follow-up when Sergio Rico failed to hold Adrian Grbic's 25-yarder, although the opener arrived in the 36th minute when Abergel charged forward from midfield to capitalise upon a scramble on the edge of the PSG box and steer into the top-left corner.

That good work was undone in the closing moments of the first-half, however, as Mendes dived in rashly on Neymar and the Brazil star made no mistake from the spot.

Mendes was rightly spared punishment for a handball claim in the penalty area after a Neymar shot deflected into him, but he had nowhere to hide before the hour when he blundered into the back of Mauro Icardi.

Neymar was calmness personified once more and remained at the heart of what looked like a victory charge, crossing from the left for Icardi to bring a stunning close-range save out of Matthieu Dreyer.

For all the talent Pochettino held in reserve, it was Christophe Pelissier's substitutions that proved inspired - first as Wissa exchanged passes with Moffi to rifle home.

The winner was more straightforward as PSG were caught upfield chasing the decisive goal. Nevertheless, Moffi surged through and kept his nerve impeccably.





What does it mean? Work in progress for Poch

For pretty much all of this contest, PSG were a far cry from the best Pochettino's teams, badly lacking cohesion. They managed to get out of jail, only to hurl themselves back into the cell and hand Lorient's vibrant substitutes the keys. If Lille avoid defeat against Dijon, they will hit the front of a three-horse title race, with PSG in third.

Neymar fights a lone battle

Whenever PSG slip up, the temptation for many is to point and laugh at Neymar. However, the Brazil superstar was arguably the only player to display the type of industry Pochettino requires and took a fight to Lorient that was returned with interest in the closing stages. Along with moving on to 13 goals in all competitions this season, he created three chances for his team-mates.

Mendes spared after nightmare

There won't be many players who manage to concede two penalties against France's dominant team and still end up on the winning side. It felt like more than a coincidence that things improved significantly for Lorient once the haphazard Mendes departed.

What's next?

Pochettino will hope to see a convincing response against Nimes in midweek, when Lorient travel to Rennes.

