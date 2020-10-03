Liverpool Forward Sadio Mane Tests Positive For COVID-19

Sadio Mane has tested positive for coronavirus and is self-isolating, Liverpool have confirmed. (More Football News)

The Premier League champions said Mane has displayed minor symptoms and will enter quarantine for the required period, ruling him out of Sunday's meeting with Aston Villa.

Liverpool's next game after the international break is a Merseyside derby against Everton on October 17.

Mane is the second member of the Reds' squad to have contracted COVID-19, with new signing Thiago Alcantara also testing positive this week.

A Liverpool statement read: "Sadio Mane has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary guidelines.

"The forward, who started and scored in Monday's 3-1 victory over Arsenal, has displayed minor symptoms of the virus but feels in good health overall.

"However, like with Thiago Alcantara, Liverpool Football Club are – and will continue to – follow all protocols relating to COVID-19 and Mane will self-isolate for the required period of time."

