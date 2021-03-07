March 07, 2021
Corona
Liverpool Fire More Anfield Blanks To Set Unwanted Premier League Record

No team in the Premier League has ever recorded more shots without scoring at home than Liverpool's ongoing tally of 115

Omnisport 07 March 2021
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shouts during their English Premier League match against Fulham at Anfield
Phil Noble/Pool via AP
2021-03-07T22:30:59+05:30

Liverpool slumped to a sixth successive home defeat on Sunday as relegation-threatened Fulham claimed a 1-0 win. (More Football News)

The worst part for Jurgen Klopp's beleaguered side was the fact that, from the moment Mario Lemina put the visitors ahead at half-time, the writing was on the wall to an extent.

The Reds' slump includes January's 4-1 defeat to Manchester City, when Mohamed Salah scored from the penalty spot.

That was the only defeat where they have found the net, with the losing run immediately preceded by a 0-0 draw against Manchester United.

It means, following 16 attempts without reward against Fulham, Liverpool have racked up 115 shots since they last scored from open play at Anfield in a 1-1 draw against West Brom on December 27.

That amounts to the longest run of open-play shots without scoring at home since Opta began collecting the exact times of shots.

Portsmouth (114 in January 2008) and Manchester City (101 in August 2007) are the only other two clubs to have chalked up this unwanted century.

