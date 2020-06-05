Liverpool Could Win Premier League Title At Home After All

Police originally indicated they wanted Liverpool's second game after the Premier League restart against Crystal Palace to be staged at a neutral venue because of concerns that supporters could congregate outside Anfield.

But the league now says the game on June 24 is scheduled to be at Liverpool's home stadium. So, the Reds could win the Premier League title at home after all.

The Merseyside derby against Everton could still be played away from Goodison Park on June 21. The league says the venue is still to be confirmed.

Liverpool leads Manchester City by two points and is two wins from ending its 30-year title drought.

But Liverpool could clinch the trophy in its first game back against Everton if City loses to Arsenal on June 17.

Chelsea has been declared Women's Super League champion after the season was stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The English Football Association's board decided to determine the final standings on a points-per-game basis. Manchester City was a point ahead of Chelsea but had played an extra game when the season was suspended in March.

Chelsea had seven games remaining.

City will still qualify for the Champions League with Chelsea. Liverpool has been relegated.

