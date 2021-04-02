April 02, 2021
Live Cricket Scores, West Indies Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 5: SL Need 348 To Win Maiden Series In WI

Follow Day 5 live updates and cricket scores of the second Test cricket match between West Indies and Sri Lanka. First match ended in a draw

Outlook Web Bureau 02 April 2021
Live Cricket Scores, West Indies Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 5: SL Need 348 To Win Maiden Series In WI
Sri Lanka are looking for their first Test series win in West Indies
Courtesy: Sri Lanka Cricket
Live Cricket Scores, West Indies Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 5: SL Need 348 To Win Maiden Series In WI
Sri Lanka survived some anxious moments in nine overs' play to end Day 4 at 29/0 with Lahiru Thirimanne and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne unbeaten on 17 and 11 respectively. Set a target of 377 runs in a minimum of 116 overs at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, the visitors need another 348 runs on the final day of their West Indies tour to win their maiden Test series in the Caribbean. The first Test at the same venue in Antigua ended in a thrilling draw. For the hosts, skipper Kraigg Brathwaite missed out on back-to-back centuries. He made 85, to go with 126 in the first innings. His predecessor, Jason Holder was unbeaten on 71 when Brathwaite declared the Windies second innings at 280/4 in 72.4. Suranga Lakmal and Dushmantha Chameera took two wickets each. Follow Day 5 updates and cricket scores of the second Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka:



Kraigg Brathwaite Antigua Cricket West Indies Cricket Team

