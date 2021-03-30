Live Cricket Scores, WI Vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 2: West Indies Look For Big First Innings Total

West Indie and Sri Lanka shared Day 1 honours of the second Test match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Noth Sound after the visitors won the toss. Windies were 287/7 in 86 overs with skipper Kraigg Brathwaite unbeaten on 99. He got support from Rahkeem Cornwall, who was batting on 43. For Sri Lanka, Suranga Lakmal took three wickets. Follow Day 2 updates and cricket scores of the second WI vs SL Test match from Antigua here:
Live Scorecard | Day 1 Report | Cricket News
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Elche 1-1 Real Madrid: Champions Lose Ground On La Liga Leaders Atletico Madrid
Ripped Jeans To Wearing Bermudas: 5 Famous Controversial Statements
Mumbai: 2 Dead, Over 70 Covid Patients Evacuated As Fire Breaks Out At Hospital