Live Cricket Scores, WI Vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 2: West Indies Look For Big First Innings Total

West Indie and Sri Lanka shared Day 1 honours of the second Test match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Noth Sound after the visitors won the toss. Windies were 287/7 in 86 overs with skipper Kraigg Brathwaite unbeaten on 99. He got support from Rahkeem Cornwall, who was batting on 43. For Sri Lanka, Suranga Lakmal took three wickets. Follow Day 2 updates and cricket scores of the second WI vs SL Test match from Antigua here:

