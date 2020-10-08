Live Streaming Of SRH Vs KXIP - Where And When To See IPL 2020 Live Online And On TV

Sunrisers Hyderabad clash with Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on Thursday with both teams needing to pocket two full points to remain in the fray for a spot in IPL 2020's last four. Live streaming of SRH vs KXIP will be available online. (STANDINGS | SCHEDULE | NEWS)



The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab match can be seen live on TV as well as online. Live streaming of the match will start at 7.30 PM IST. It will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app.

IPL matches are being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Fans can watch SRH vs KXIP live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels. Coverage starts with discussions at 6:30 PM IST.

The SRH vs KXIP match will be a battle between two top heavy teams. That the batsmen have done more than the bowlers means the results have not been skewed. Most IPL teams look for 'balance' and on the generally slow wickets of UAE, the team with the better death bowlers have tended to prevail. Mumbai Indians is a clear case in point. But for a few exceptions, both SRH and KXIP have suffered on that count.

SRH is slightly better off than KXIP. David Warner's team has two wins from five matches while KL Rahul's Punjab has just one win to show from an equal number of games. It is ironical that KXIP have two of the leading batsmen of IPL 2020 -- Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. Their largely weak bowling has been their undoing.

Hyderabad's fortunes have revolved around Warner's batting. Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow have been inconsistent and that has put enormous pressure of a rookie middle-order. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's exit from the tournament due to a thigh injury only adds to SRH's woes. Watch SRH vs KXIP live.

