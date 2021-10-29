Live Streaming Of South Africa Vs Sri Lanka: How To Watch T20 World Cup, Super 12 Cricket Match

He "never ever wanted to make" it "a Quinton issue". Yet, it became one with cricket sharing global headlines for all the wrong reasons. Now, all eyes will be on Quinton de Kock when South Africa take on Sri Lanka in a Super 12, Group a match in Sharjah, UAE on Saturday.

Preview | Cricket News

The 28-year-old infamously made himself unavailable for their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 match against the West Indies. He has since offered an unconditional apology, with a heavy dose of self-deprecation. But it already became "a Quinton issue". Taking the knee, according to him, should also be a choice. Now, he will take the field even as 'sport' continues at the backdrop of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

What Happened So Far

Temba Bavuma's South Africa have played two matches so far -- one defeat, against Australia, by five wickets; and one win, against West Indies by eight wickets. Sri Lanka also have one win and one defeat. They beat Bangladesh by five wickets, then lost to Australia by seven wickets. After their unblemished first round, Dasun Shanaka & Co have found the going tough in the tournament proper. Proteas will start as the favourites.

Head-to-head

South Africa and Sri Lanka have met 16 times in T20Is, with the Proteas leading the head-to-head record 11-5. In fact, they have won the last six outings against the Lions, dating back to 2019.

Overall, South Africa have won 83 of their previous 144 matches, with one no result against England at Old Trafford in 2012. Sri Lanka have a 67-76, win-loss record with two no results in their previous 145 matches.

Match And Telecast Details

Match: ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, Group 1 Super 12 match - South Africa vs Sri Lanka

Date: October 30 (Saturday), 2021

Time: 3:30 PM IST/ 2:00 PM Local

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE

TV Channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Playing XIs In The Last Match

South Africa (vs West Indies): Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (w), David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Sri Lanka (vs Australia): Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, W Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.