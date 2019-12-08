Live Streaming Of Mohun Bagan Vs Churchill Brothers: Where To Watch Live I-League Football Match

Mohun Bagan will be aiming to build some momentum, when they host Churchill Brothers at the Kalyani Stadium in their upcoming 2019-20 I-League fixture. The match is scheduled for December 8, 5:00 PM IST. Live streaming will be available.

(FOOTBALL NEWS)

Kibu Vicuna's side will be looking to register their first win of the season after a goalless draw to Aizawl FC in their opener. Meanwhile, Churchill defeated Punjab FC, 3-0.

Speaking ahead of the game at the official pre-match press conference, Kibu Vicuna said, "Only two teams walked away with points from an away game in the first week. It's us and Real Kashmir. We should have returned with three points from Aizawl, but unfortunately, we came home with one.

"Now we are ready to face Churchill Brothers at our home and we are prepared to show our best version to earn those three points. Our only objective is to win and we are ready to do it," Vicuna added.

Meanwhile, Churchill captain Willis Plaza said, "It doesn't matter which game you are playing, or where you are playing. It is going to be a high-pressure situation whenever you are fighting for something. This is going to be the same for Mohun Bagan game, or for any other game. We just have to keep our focus and ensure that we stick to our plan."

When is the I-League 2019-20 match between Mohun Bagan Vs Churchill Brothers?

I-League 2019-20's Mohun Bagan Vs Churchill Brothers is at the Kalyani Stadium, on December 8, 5:00 PM IST.

Where to watch and live stream the I-League 2019-20 match between Mohun Bagan Vs Churchill Brothers?

I-League 2019-20's Mohun Bagan Vs Churchill Brothers will be broadcasted and live streamed by DSport.