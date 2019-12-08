December 09, 2019
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Live Streaming Of Mohun Bagan Vs Churchill Brothers: Where To Watch Live I-League Football Match

Live Streaming Of Mohun Bagan Vs Churchill Brothers: Where To Watch Live I-League Football Match

2019 Durand Cup runners-up Mohun Bagan host Churchill Brothers at the Kalyani Stadium on December 8 in their upcoming 2019-20 I-League fixture. Live streaming available on digital platforms.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 December 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Live Streaming Of Mohun Bagan Vs Churchill Brothers: Where To Watch Live I-League Football Match
Churchill Brothers will be aiming to continue with their fine form and defeat Mohun Bagan.
Twitter
Live Streaming Of Mohun Bagan Vs Churchill Brothers: Where To Watch Live I-League Football Match
outlookindia.com
2019-12-08T15:16:03+0530

Mohun Bagan will be aiming to build some momentum, when they host Churchill Brothers at the Kalyani Stadium in their upcoming 2019-20 I-League fixture. The match is scheduled for December 8, 5:00 PM IST. Live streaming will be available.

(FOOTBALL NEWS)

Kibu Vicuna's side will be looking to register their first win of the season after a goalless draw to Aizawl FC in their opener. Meanwhile, Churchill defeated Punjab FC, 3-0.

Speaking ahead of the game at the official pre-match press conference, Kibu Vicuna said, "Only two teams walked away with points from an away game in the first week. It's us and Real Kashmir. We should have returned with three points from Aizawl, but unfortunately, we came home with one.

"Now we are ready to face Churchill Brothers at our home and we are prepared to show our best version to earn those three points. Our only objective is to win and we are ready to do it," Vicuna added.

Meanwhile, Churchill captain Willis Plaza said, "It doesn't matter which game you are playing, or where you are playing. It is going to be a high-pressure situation whenever you are fighting for something. This is going to be the same for Mohun Bagan game, or for any other game. We just have to keep our focus and ensure that we stick to our plan."

When is the I-League 2019-20 match between Mohun Bagan Vs Churchill Brothers?

I-League 2019-20's Mohun Bagan Vs Churchill Brothers is at the Kalyani Stadium, on December 8, 5:00 PM IST.

Where to watch and live stream the I-League 2019-20 match between Mohun Bagan Vs Churchill Brothers?

I-League 2019-20's Mohun Bagan Vs Churchill Brothers will be broadcasted and live streamed by DSport.

Next Story >>

IND Vs WI, 2nd T20I Highlights: West Indies Hit Back In Style, Thrash India By Eight Wickets To Keep Series Alive

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Football Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Latest Issue

CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS

Outlook Videos